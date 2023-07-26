Sound Like Deadpool Creator Rob Liefeld Got In Trouble With Marvel Over His Deadpool 3 Updates

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to be a powerful force during Phase Five, and it’s showing no signs of slowing down. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is definitely Shawn Levy’s Deadpool 3 , which will finally bring Ryan Reynolds ’ beloved character to the shared universe. The fans are eager for any information about the blockbuster, but one of our main sources might be stopping. Because it sounds like Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld got in trouble with Marvel over his Deadpool 3 updates.

Rob Liefeld created the Merc with the Mouth for comics, and remains Deadpool’s biggest cheerleader to this day. He’s also been threatening to share set photos from Deadpool 3 , which fans would no doubt be thrilled with. But he recently spoke to ComicBook at San Diego Comic-Con, and revealed he was seemingly in hot water with Marvel and Disney. As he put it,

I can't say anything about this movie as I promised Marvel and Disney. I got the call, so here I am saying nothing. I will say nothing. He tried, but I cannot say anything. There's nothing to be said.

Well, I’m bummed. It looks like Marvel fans won’t be able to turn to Liefeld’s social media for clues about what we’ll be seeing in the third Deadpool movie. And since production on Deadpool 3 has halted in the midst of the SAG-AFTRA strike, the wait for news is going to be doubly excruciating for moviegoers.

While not much is known about Deadpool 3, anticipation for the movie is sky-high. This is partly because Hugh Jackman is set to return as Wolverine for the first time since Logan. Jackman shared the first image of the clawed mutant in his signature yellow suit , which basically broke the internet. But now that production has halted, there’s probably not going to be any updates for the foreseeable future.

Deadpool 3 (Image credit: 20th Century Fox) Director: Shawn Levy Writer: Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Zeb Wells, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Leslie Uggams, Morena Baccarin, Brianna Hildebrand, Jennifer Garner Release Date/Platform: May 3rd, 2024 in theaters.

Rob Liefeld is known for his active social media, where he will occasionally offer his hot takes about Deadpool or the comic book genre in general. And while he still might be involved in Deadpool 3, he’s seemingly been asked to stop spilling the beans. But his excitement for Ryan Reynolds’ signature character is definitely contagious.

The plot of Deadpool 3 remains a mystery, but fans have been waiting years to change this. While Ryan Reynolds’ antihero will join the MCU, Deadpool will still reportedly be an R-rated franchise. And Deadpool 3 ’s cast includes new and returning faces