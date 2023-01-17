James Gunn Explains Why Will Poulter Was The Best Fit For Guardians 3’s Adam Warlock Over Stars Like Tom Cruise

Later this year, Star-Lord, Gamora, Rocket Raccoon and their allies are set to return in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the final film in James Gunn’s Marvel trilogy. This installment could mark the end of the road for at least several of Gunn’s lovable, cosmic A-holes. And while that’s a sobering thought, the first Vol. 3 trailer suggests that this version of the team is going out with a bang. One character that’s going to shake things up a bit is Adam Warlock, played by the talented Will Poulter. The British star really had to have impressed Gunn in order to land the impressive role, and the moviemaker explained just why he was the best fit over stars like Tom Cruise.

Adam Warlock was initially teased during a mid-credits scene in 2017’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and it didn’t take long for fans to start speculating about who might play the role. Some fans imagined Zac Efron taking the part, while others mentioned the aforementioned Mission: Impossible icon. James Gunn has proven to be very meticulous when casting his movies, and that was no different, it seems, with his trilogy capper. The filmmaker – who apparently asked big questions about Will Poulter before casting him – revealed that the Midsommar alum possessed key attributes that set him apart from his peers:

People online were saying, ‘Oh, Tom Cruise should be Adam Warlock.’ I wanted somebody who was youthful, and I wanted the person who had the dramatic chops and the comedic chops, not only for this movie but for what Marvel will use Adam Warlock for in the future.

Will Poulter was cast as Warlock back in 2021, a development that was confirmed by his director shortly after. When Poulter himself broke his silence later on, he expressed just how “lucky and honored” he was “to be welcomed into the Marvel family.” No disrespect to Tom Cruise or any other stars, but It’s not hard to see why James Gunn would want Poulter for the role, considering just how varied his work has been over the years. He’s turned in impeccable performances in critical darlings like The Revenant and Detroit as well as more commercial fare such as We’re The Millers and The Maze Runner.

As the Suicide Squad helmer suggested while speaking with Empire Magazine , Adam Warlock could be a major player in the Marvel Cinematic Universe moving forward. It’s likely that he’ll eventually align himself with the MCU’s heroes and aid in the fight against the Muliverse Saga’s Thanos-level threat, Kang the Conqueror . But more immediately, the Guardians 3 filmmaker teased that during his debut, Adam will want more than just revenge on the titular team in the name of the Sovereign:

It’s kind of more complicated than that. But he’s definitely not a good guy. What we’re seeing is the infant form of Warlock, newly out of the cocoon, and he does not understand life very well. He’s basically a baby.

That “baby” is sure to do some serious damage before it’s all said and done, and I, for one, can’t wait to see what Will Poulter does in the role. It’s undeniably interesting to consider what someone like Tom Cruise would bring to the role. However, with James Gunn’s track record in mind, I’m confident that he found the right man in Poulter.