Kathryn Hahn's Avengers Update For Agatha Harkness Seems Disappointing At First. Why I Think It's Probably Good News For Fans

Is teamwork always meant to be dreamwork?

Agatha standing outside Herb&#039;s house in the nude in Agatha All Along
(Image credit: Disney+)

All kinds of multiversal chaos is coming to upcoming MCU movies such as the Russo brothers’ Avengers: Doomsday, featuring Robert Downey Jr.’s return of sorts as Doctor Doom, and the phase-capping Avengers: Secret Wars. But will there be any supernatural hullabaloo amidst all the giant muscles, tech wizardry and badass weaponry? Specifically, is that where Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness will show her ghostly visage next, with Agatha All Along's second season chances in flux?

It’s a possibility, as most things are at Marvel Studios, but fans probably shouldn’t count on it. At least that’s the verbal vibe that was delivered by the Agatha All Along lead herself when talking to THR at SXSW. When asked about possibly seeing her witchy fan-fave in one of the upcoming Avengers movies, she offered:

I...don't think so. I think I would know by now.

This is obviously a disappointing update when viewed from a certain perspective, since I can’t imagine anyone who adores Agatha Harkness wouldn’t want to see her in every possible MCU project out there, if only to make it that much better with her presence. But I think those same fans can possibly take comfort in her response.

If Agatha Isn't In The Avengers Movies, That Frees Her Up For Another TV Season

I understand that the world of entertainment doesn't work solely on either/or formulas, so it's not simply a case of "If Agatha isn't in [certain movie], then she's definitely part of [certain TV show]." Nuances abound, especially when it comes to Disney+'s higher-budget efforts.

But logically speaking, for Anthony and Joe Russo's movies to include Agatha, that would likely mean sidelining Kathryn Hahn's live-action MCU efforts until the first is released, unless she somehow filmed a secret second season to AAA when no one was paying attention. And everyone has been paying attention, so that doesn't seem likely. Otherwise, the only way we'd see her again before the big screen would be via a Special Presentation like the one Jon Bernthal's Punisher is getting.

So without the timing and scheduling restrictions that come with taking part in a gigantic superhero blockbuster, Kathryn Hahn (and hopefully others from this corner of the MCU) would feasibly be able to dedicate her efforts to a project where the focus is placed firmly on her character. As if Agatha could possibly stand to be in a project where someone else got more attention.

After all, even though it would be pretty cool to see Agatha's snarky spirit having a role in whatever orchestrations take place in Doomsday, fans would no doubt rather see her teaming up with Joe Locke's Billy Maximoff on a hunt to find his brother Tommy, or at least the no-longer-drowned body that Tommy's soul took over, even if he doesn't look the same.

It wasn't so long ago when Kathryn Hahn herself stoked excitement by saying she didn't believe she was finished playing the witchy role, even if she couldn't say at the time what the next step might be. So here's hoping all the in-motion progress happening on the film side of the MCU opens up more room for more purplish-hued darkness to shine through on the TV side.

