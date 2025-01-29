One Agatha All Along Star Really 'Wanted A Second Season' And Same, Girl, Same

The Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney+ came out of the gate roaring thanks an incredibly unique production in WandaVision. It's still one of the best Marvel shows on Disney+ and while many fans hoped to get a second season of the show, it never materialized. The closest we got was last year’s Agatha All Along, which followed the story of Katherine Hahn’s character from WandaVision. Of course, now a lot of people would love a second season of that show and you can count Patti LuPone, and me, among them.

Speaking with Andy Cohen, Patti Lupone tells the story of when she discovered that her character Lilia, was going to be killed off midway through Agatha All Along. LuPone indicates she was mostly disappointed because she enjoyed being on the show, and was excited to potentially return for future seasons. Unfortunately, showrunner Jac Schaeffer made it clear that wouldn’t happen even if the character had lived. LuPone said…

There won’t be one. Jac Schaeffer, the creator, came into my trailer and she said, ‘Patti, I’m just here to tell you that Lilia’s going to die,’ and I went, ‘But I wanted a second season,’ and she said, ‘I don’t do second seasons.’ She said, ‘They wanted me to do a second season of WandaVision and I didn’t.’ She said, ‘There’s too much to write,’ so she does one-offs and I’m really hoping and praying that someday I get to work with her again because she’s magic.

Officially we don't really know what the future of Agatha All Along is. It has never been officially “canceled” and we only know what upcoming Marvel shows are confirmed for the next couple of years, so a second season is still a theoretical possibility. And if there was a second season in development, and LuPone isn’t part of it, there’s no reason she would know anything about it. Of course, as LuPone says here, Schaeffer hasn’t made a Season 2 of anything yet, and so it seems likely she won’t start now.

It’s understandable why Patti LuPone would want to return. The highlight of Agatha All Along was the chemistry between the characters, and it appears the reason it was so good on screen was that it was so great off-screen. I would love to see them all on screen together again.LuPone said…

I loved doing it. It was such a great coven of women. … It was an incredible cast. We bonded. We had a blast. Everybody on the production side were at the top of their game.

Of course, even if we never see a second season of Agatha All Along, that doesn’t mean the story is over. We could still see one season of another spinoff that continues the story in the same way Agatha did from WandaVision and the way that the upcoming Vision Quest series will do the same. And we could even see Patti LuPone, it's not like she’d be the first character to die and come back to life in the MCU.