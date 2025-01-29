One Agatha All Along Star Really 'Wanted A Second Season' And Same, Girl, Same
I want to see more Agatha All Along and so does one of the cast members.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney+ came out of the gate roaring thanks an incredibly unique production in WandaVision. It's still one of the best Marvel shows on Disney+ and while many fans hoped to get a second season of the show, it never materialized. The closest we got was last year’s Agatha All Along, which followed the story of Katherine Hahn’s character from WandaVision. Of course, now a lot of people would love a second season of that show and you can count Patti LuPone, and me, among them.
Speaking with Andy Cohen, Patti Lupone tells the story of when she discovered that her character Lilia, was going to be killed off midway through Agatha All Along. LuPone indicates she was mostly disappointed because she enjoyed being on the show, and was excited to potentially return for future seasons. Unfortunately, showrunner Jac Schaeffer made it clear that wouldn’t happen even if the character had lived. LuPone said…
Officially we don't really know what the future of Agatha All Along is. It has never been officially “canceled” and we only know what upcoming Marvel shows are confirmed for the next couple of years, so a second season is still a theoretical possibility. And if there was a second season in development, and LuPone isn’t part of it, there’s no reason she would know anything about it. Of course, as LuPone says here, Schaeffer hasn’t made a Season 2 of anything yet, and so it seems likely she won’t start now.
It’s understandable why Patti LuPone would want to return. The highlight of Agatha All Along was the chemistry between the characters, and it appears the reason it was so good on screen was that it was so great off-screen. I would love to see them all on screen together again.LuPone said…
Of course, even if we never see a second season of Agatha All Along, that doesn’t mean the story is over. We could still see one season of another spinoff that continues the story in the same way Agatha did from WandaVision and the way that the upcoming Vision Quest series will do the same. And we could even see Patti LuPone, it's not like she’d be the first character to die and come back to life in the MCU.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.