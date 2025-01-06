Kathryn Hahn's Answer To Agatha All Along Season 2 Question Has Me Gathering All My Marvel Spellbooks And Potions

Though originally a limited series that execs perhaps didn’t anticipate huge things from, Marvel’s Agatha All Along won over comic fans like myself who’ve been eager for more horror narratives in the MCU. Despite such popularity, I was as surprised as anyone when the studio bypassed the Limited Series category when submitting the witchy series for awards consideration, which coincided with Disney+’s shift to its “Season 1” classification. Now Kathryn Hahn herself chimed in with some Season 2 positivity, and my optimism is through the roof.

While in attendance for the 82nd annual Golden Globe telecast, Kathryn Hahn spoke to TVLine on the red carpet and kept dreams alive for an Agatha and Wiccan team-up to join the list of upcoming Marvel TV shows, even if it already doesn’t seem realistic for it to be amongst other 2025 TV premieres. (I’m down to be patient roughly until forever ends if it means more eps get made.) Here’s how she responded when asked about reprising her deliciously devious role:

Am I personally done with playing this witch? No.

Those words alone are worthy of purple fireworks going off all over the place, but they absolutely should be taken with a grain of salt (and an eye of newt), considering Hahn herself is not actually in charge of making decisions about Agatha All Along’s future. And to her credit, she did follow up that initial response with this clarification:

We’d have to let the powers that be make those decisions.

Had the Agatha All Along fanbase not reacted so strongly to the show’s tonal shifts, its mysteries, its LGBTQ+ representation, its performances and more, then maybe I’d understand why Kevin Feige & Co. might be hesitant to renew a series like this just because it was my favorite thing about 2024 TV. (Maybe he didn’t even get my fan mail.) But it was definitely a hit, thanks in part to a creative team that worked within a limited budget compared to other blockbuster Marvel efforts.

With all the belt-tightening around Hollywood by way of TV price tags, Agatha All Along's modest costs will hopefully be viewed in the most positive light imaginable, so that any and all producers and studio execs involved can confidently go forward with ordering up Season 2 as soon as possible.

Hopefully they weren't banking on Kathryn Hahn joining the list of this year’s Golden Globe winners , as she and other nominees lost out to Hacks' Jean Smart in the Comedy/Musical category. (Check out our live blog of the event if you missed it.) It's not like the MCU has been a major awards magnet, though, so I can't imagine not taking home one or two Globes will be AAA's death knell.

While I absolutely DO NOT hope this is the case, it would be funny in a rudely cosmic way if Hahn did end up reprising Agatha Harkness in the near future, but for a cornball (or corn chip) Super Bowl add instead of another season of the MCU series. I’m not trying to wish or incant that into the universe, though, so let’s pretend I didn’t say it in the first place.

