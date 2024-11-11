Kevin Feige’s Latest Comments About Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch Have Me Feeling So Relieved As A Fan

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been consistently releasing new content for years now, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The most recent series that hit the small screen was Agatha All Along, which featured plenty of references and connections to Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch. And Kevin Feige's latest comments about Wanda Maximoff have me feeling so relieved as a fan.

Moviegoers who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know that certain characters have risen up as fan favorites. Chief among them is Olsen's Scarlet Witch, who fans are hoping to see appear in upcoming Marvel movies despite the character's apparent death during Doctor Strange 2's ending. During an interview with the outlet Omelette at D23 Brazil (via ComicBook) Feige teased what might be coming with Wanda, offering:

We had Agatha All Along on Disney+ just now, and that series was great for us. Since then, Many questions have remained in fans’ minds about Wanda… So, all I can say is we are excited to find out when and how Scarlet Witch can return.

Well, I'm feeling relieved. While he didn't give anything away, it sounds like the powers that be at Marvel are interested in continuing Wanda's story at some point in the future. Does that mean she didn't actually die in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? Only time will tell.

Feige specifically mentioned Agatha All Along, which offered a ton of ties to the Scarlet Witch throughout its season. The series made her fate unclear, with Agatha giving conflicting stories about whether or not Wanda was still alive. Add in her son Billy having a role and the Agatha finale ending with him trying to find his brother Tommy, and it feels like the perfect time to bring Wanda back.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

While she showed remorse during WandaVision's series finale, the Scarlet Witch came back for Doctor Strange 2 after her mind was corrupted by the Darkhold. She went on a murder spree in hopes of reuniting with Tommy and Billy in the multiverse, before seemingly sacrificing herself to ensure the Book of the Damned was destroyed for once and all.

But Agatha All Along revealed that Wanda never needed to use America Chavez's powers to reunite with her kids. Billy was resurrected after she closed the hex, jumping into the body of a nearby boy who died in a car crash. Unfortunately, Lilia's sigil prevented anyone from identifying the resurrected boy, who would be nicknamed "Teen" throughout most of the series. I can only imagine how Wanda will feel that she traveled through the multiverse when her son was actually so close by.

The next Marvel movie hitting theaters is Captain America: Brave New World on February 14th.