’We Were Playing On Ryan’s Turf’: Kevin Feige Gets Real About Marvel Diving Into Deadpool And Wolverine After The Disney Sale Changed The MCU Forever

Marvel's foray into the podcast world has officially begun, giving fans an exciting new way to explore the MCU. The first episode, which is available for streaming now, features an unmissable conversation with Marvel Studios’ top brass, Kevin Feige. Known for guarding the secrets of upcoming Marvel movies and MCU TV shows with his life, Feige recently let down defenses. And, during the conversation, he got real about The House of Ideas diving into the Merc with the Mouth’s “turf” for the upcoming Deadpool and Wolverine , following the Disney sale that changed the Marvel Cinematic Universe forever.

Kevin Feige & co. are certainly in uncharted waters as hey prepare to launch the first R-rated entry in the sprawling media franchise. He spoke to that -- and the big-screen shenanigans that come with it amid his candid interview on The Official Marvel Podcast . Feige shed light on the challenges and opportunities the studio faced when integrating characters who had already carved out their own legacy outside the shared universe. He elaborates:

We had nothing to do with the first two extremely successful Deadpool movies. Marvel Studios had nothing to do with those. So, in a way, we were playing on Ryan's turf. We were playing on somebody else's sandbox. The other way is that they were coming into our sandbox. We wanted to make it unique with the blending of those styles.

This blending of styles was a creative challenge and an exciting opportunity for the company. With the comedic, fourth-wall-breaking antics of Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool and the intense, brooding presence of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, the integration had to be handled with precision. Based on the awesome new D&W footage , it would seem the team has struck that balance. Later in his interview, the head of the Disney-owned studio also praised the efforts of Reynolds as well as director Shawn Levy in this regard. He added:

It was really, really nice the way Shawn Levy, our director, and Ryan were able to come in and embrace the best of what Ryan had pioneered with Deadpool and what Hugh had pioneered on those early X-Men films and bringing them in a very irreverent way, which people are already starting to piece together based on the trailers and the presence of the Time Variance Authority into our sandbox.

Adding the Time Variance Authority (TVA) -- a key element from one of the best Disney+ Marvel series , Loki -- into Deadpool & Wolverine's narrative hints at a more expansive and interconnected storyline. This new approach blends the Fox-Marvel and MCU canons and should create an exciting experience for longtime fans. This move promises not only fresh story arcs but also leverages the rich histories of these beloved characters. It suggests that Marvel is ready to push boundaries and explore new territories in its storytelling.

The marketing for Red's upcoming superhero movie shows that Marvel Studios is loosening its previously strict and somewhat limited style and tone. Since development began, fans have worried about the potential censorship of D&W under Disney-owned Marvel Studios. However, everything we've seen so far suggests there are no restrictions . The trailers have been packed with foul language and bloody violence. (" Let's fucking go" being the standout line in the latest preview). Even the new IMAX poster features a nod to one of the most notoriously gross viral moments on the Internet. Based on all of that as well as Kevin Feige’s keen words, we are seemingly in a new era for the MCU, and I am so pumped!

Deadpool & Wolverine slashes its way onto the 2024 movie schedule on July 26. While you wait for it, revisit all the Marvel movies in order , which are streaming with a Disney+ subscription .