New Deadpool And Wolverine Poster Includes An Absolutely Disgusting Reference If You Look Closely

Potential censorship of Deadpool & Wolverine has been a conversation surrounding the film ever since the start of its development because of the fact that it's being made by Disney-owned Marvel Studios, but the truth of the matter is that we've seen zero indications of restrictions in everything we've seen from the blockbuster so far. There has been plenty of foul language and bloody violence in the trailers that have been released ("Let's fucking go" being the key phrase in the most recent preview), and now even the new IMAX poster features a reference to what is arguably the grossest thing that has ever gone viral on the internet.

Ryan Reynolds posted the new promotional artwork on his personal Twitter account with the caption "This beast. In @IMAX … bring your own seatbelt. #DeadpoolAndWolverine July 26." Take a look at it below and see if you can find the tiny, nasty joke that's in it:

This beast. In @IMAX… bring your own seatbelt. #DeadpoolAndWolverine July 26 ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/Zd74Xe8kSjJune 27, 2024

If you look closely, you'll see that the "IMAX" lettering in the poster sports a few stickers on it – and most of them are innocuous (the X-Men blackbird, a unicorn, cute script saying "Worsties," etc.). On The "I," however, you'll note a tiny square that says "2 Guys 1 Pup," and if you're old enough to understand that reference, you may have just thrown up in your mouth a little.

For those of you who don't get it, allow me to try and describe it delicately and save you the trouble of ruining your brain via Google search. In 2007, a video called "2 Girls 1 Cup" was widely shared online and became a kind of viral endurance test where people tried to see just how long they could sit through it before needing to shut down their computer, set it on fire, and then pour bleach in their eyes. It involve a pair of women... relieving themselves in a cup and then consuming the relievings.

Again, this is the subject of a joke in the marketing for a Disney-produced film. Wild.

If this is on the poster, just what kind of hardcore stuff are they saving for the film? The footage that was shown at CinemaCon certainly went all-out with jokes about cocaine, pegging, and sexual predators, so there don't appear to be any real content barriers (it's been rated R by the MPA for "for strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore and sexual references"). It will be one of the most fascinating things about the film to witness when Deadpool & Wolverine releases in theaters on July 26. Needless to say, it's one of our most anticipated films of the year – and you can check out what else is coming down the pike in the coming weeks and months with our 2024 Movie Release Calendar.