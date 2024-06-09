Deadpool And Wolverine’s New Footage Is Awesome, But I Can’t Stop Laughing Over The Jab Ryan Reynolds Took At Hugh Jackman While Sharing It

If there's one thing the internet loves, it's the bromance or faux feud between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman . Their playful back-and-forth has provided endless entertainment, and the latest chapter in their saga doesn’t disappoint. The highly anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine just dropped new footage, and the action-packed clips have fans buzzing with excitement. But Reynolds' hilarious jab at the Australia star stole the show, and I’m still laughing about it.

Timed perfectly for Best Friends Day, the new footage shows more from Hugh Jackman’s triumphant return as Wolverine. The trailer also highlights the pair of heroes as anything but best buddies. Set to Irv Da Phenom's rap track “Red and Yellow," the footage is a fan’s dream come true. However, amidst the high-octane thrills and laughs, Ryan Reynolds took a moment to remind everyone of his and Hugh Jackman’s legendary off-screen dynamic. Sharing the new footage on his personal X (formerly Twitter) account, the Free Guy star couldn't resist slipping in a cheeky remark aimed at his frenemy. He posted:

I hope everyone gets to work with their best friend at least once in their lifetime. I know I can’t wait to finally do it.

Classic Reynolds. For those not in the know, this is just the latest installment in a long-running, good-natured feud between the two stars. Their mock rivalry has been a constant source of amusement, with each actor taking turns roasting the other in interviews, social media posts and even in promotional material for their respective films. Reynolds has dropped some sweet zingers before, but this one really takes the cake for me.

And Hugh Jackman, never one to let a quip slide, fired back on X with a post of his own. He shared a link to the new footage, captioning it with:

I scratch his back. He stabs mine. #bestfriendsday #deadpoolandwolverine ❤️💛

This kind of playful interaction has endeared both actors to fans worldwide. As the hilarious f-bomb-dropping trailer for Deadpool 3 has teased, their on-screen chemistry promises to be electric, but it's their off-screen antics that keep us all hooked.

As for the new footage, Wade Wilson hypes up his team up with Weapon X, saying, “Can you imagine the fun and the chaos?” He later adds, “Us? A team? The answer is yes!” Sure, Wolverine cuts the talkative antihero during a handshake, but the sentiment is there. Another clip shows them hilariously dining, with Wolverine asking the Merc with the Mouth to cover his face, leading to the fantastic exchange, “It’s super hard to eat while I’m wearing it.” “It’s super hard to eat when you’re not.”

The clip also includes a dig at Paul Rudd not aging, a glimpse of the so-ugly-he’s-cute Dogpool and a possible tease of Lady Deadpool's debut to the family of upcoming superhero movies. It's a prospect with fans on the edge of their seats, as they're currently guessing who might be in the role. This movie promises to blend action, humor, and the unbeatable Reynolds-Jackman chemistry. Buckle up – this ride is going to be wild! And, as the press tour kicks off, let's hope the two lead actor continue to trade playful barbs.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors