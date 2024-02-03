Lashana Lynch Addresses Her MCU Future After The Marvels’ Wild Credits Scene, And The Way She’s Learned About MCU Roles Checks Out

The Marvels may not have been a massive box office hit, but it gave Marvel Cinematic Universe fans a huge tease for the future of the franchise. The Marvels mid-credits scene brought back the X-Men, including Kelsey Grammar’s Beast, and introduced us to Binary, as played by Lashana Lynch. While the scene certainly sets up something for the future, don’t ask Lynch because she has no idea.

Lashana Lynch made a surprising return in The Marvels as the actress, who played Maria Rambeau in Captain Marvel and an alternate universe Captain Marvel in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, is also a version of the X-Men’s Binary in the parallel universe that Monica Rambeau found herself in at the end of the film. One assumes this will lead to something during the ongoing MCU Multiverse Saga, but Lynch recently told ComicBook she has no idea what’s next, as she only gets her information one movie at a time. Lynch said…

I did know going into the movie. I didn't know what would happen next. I don't know anything, literally. Every single increment of the character has been play-by-play, so I knew about Captain Marvel, then I knew about Doctor Strange, and then I knew about The Marvels. I didn't even get the script for that, I just had those moments. I know what you know, and that's it.

While it may be a bit surprising that an actor who is currently set up as one of the key players in this storyline doesn’t have a clue what’s up, it fits what we know about the Marvel Cinematic Universe pretty well. Actors are very much “need to know” and they’re often only given the information specific to them, often without even knowing what’s going on in the rest of the movie that they’re in.

Just because Lashana Lynch doesn’t know what’s next for her doesn’t mean Marvel Studios doesn’t, but it also doesn’t mean it does. While Marvel gets a lot of credit for the cinematic universe it has crafted, a lot less is actually planned out well in advance than most people would probably guess. There is likely some idea for what will happen next to Monica Rambeau or the universe she’s in, but it may only be in general terms as sometimes these credit scenes don’t get paid off for years.

Of course, in this case, we may see something happen much sooner. The next upcoming Marvel movie, the only one on the 2024 release schedule, is Deadpool 3, which will also include elements of the Fox X-Men universe, most notably Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine. Perhaps we will see Lashana Lynch there. Kelsey Krammar has teased a return as Beast, though certainly we can't say for sure if or when. Lynch certainly implies she hasn’t filmed anything more since The Marvels, but she wouldn’t tell us if she had.