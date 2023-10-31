'She's So Sick': Loki Fans Aren't Holding Back Their Feelings On Miss Minutes After The MCU Show's Latest Episode

Warning: SPOILERS for the Loki episode “Heart of the TVA” are ahead!

Loki Season 2 kicked off its second half with “Heart of the TVA,” and there were a lot of big twists packed within the Disney+ show’s latest chapter, including the spaghettification of Victor Timely and the destruction of the Temporal Loom. However, the breakout star of the episode was arguably Miss Minutes, the TVA’s former AI clock mascot. Granted, the Tara Strong-voiced character had already developed a sizable following in Season 1, but fans were not holding back on their feelings about her after the Marvel TV show’s latest episode because of how absolutely unhinged she was behaving.

For those who haven’t watched the latest Loki episode with their Disney+ subscription, but are still intrigued about this topic, this started when Ravonna Renslayer crushed General Dox and her followers to death with a Time Cube because they refused to join forces with her. While Hunter X-5, a.k.a. Brad Wolfe, shut his eyes and cringed at his former allies being killed so gruesomely, Miss Minutes watched this ugly scene unfold with a gleeful expression, as seen above. @ashes_ana on X (formerly known as Twitter) posted what many fans were thinking in response to this moment: “She’s so sick.”

#loki SPOILERS ----miss minutes smiling while they all die…… SHES SO SICK I CANT😭💀 pic.twitter.com/m7NAyLTVyLOctober 27, 2023 See more

To be fair, this isn’t the first time that Miss Minutes has come off as unbalanced given how she behaved with Victor Timely in “1893,” nor is it even been the first time she’s frightened viewers, as we shouldn’t forget the sinister jump scare from the Season 1 finale. This moment, though, is arguably the first time the cartoonish character has come across as straight-up sadistic. As @NewRockstars put it:

Oh she's crazy crazy 😳#MissMinutes #loki pic.twitter.com/AMyBuuHEHHOctober 27, 2023 See more

But it didn’t end there. Later on in “Heart of the TVA,” OB was able to deactivate Miss Minutes, and before she disappeared, Miss Minutes told Victor that he’s “never be” He Who Remains, the Kang variant who founded the TVA. That was also enough to set fans on edge, with @DailyLokius saying:

#loki spoilers bro miss minutes is TERRIFYING pic.twitter.com/ll1X2t6pOwOctober 27, 2023 See more

I even threw my two cents in after seeing Miss Minutes being delighted by the deaths of Dox and her followers, and my blunt statement was only more applicable after she said those words to Victor:

Miss Minutes is a fucking psychopath #LokiOctober 27, 2023 See more

@buggs_kenobi echoed my feelings on Miss Minutes, and even went so far as to say that she has Thanos, the big bad of The Infinity Saga, beat when it comes to being intimidated:

The fact that #LokiSeason2 has made an animated clock the most terrifying and brutal phycopath to ever come across the MCU is utterly unbelievable to me.. Miss Minutes is genuinely more scarier than Thanos ever was; this moment proves it, the sheer joy on her face..👀#lokis2 pic.twitter.com/os1wwAlI6nOctober 27, 2023 See more

With just two episodes left in Loki Season 2, and no word about if the show will continue into Season 3, it’s hard to say if we’ll see Miss Minutes again. Whatever the case, “Heart of the TVA” was more than enough to cement that she is not someone to be crossed, and we should definitely be worried if she rears her animated head again.

As for what lays ahead in Loki Season 2’s final episodes, going off what’s been teased in the trailers, the TVA agents have been sent back to their original lives on the Sacred Timeline, which includes Mobius being a Jet Ski salesman. It’ll be up to Tom Hiddleston’s God of Mischief variant to get his allies back together so that they can restore the agency and perhaps finally take it in a more progressive direction, though it also looks like he’s time-slipping again. And then there’s the matter of if Victor Timely is truly gone, although even if he is, we’re not done seeing more Kang variants throughout The Multiverse Saga, with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s mid-credits scene showing how big of a threat they pose.

The final two episodes of Loki Season 2 premiere drop on their respective Thursdays at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET. After that, Echo is the next entry on the upcoming Marvel TV shows slate to hit Disney+, with all of its episodes premiering on a yet-to-be-announced date in January.