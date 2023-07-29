Loki Finally Dropped First Look At Season 2 After Quantumania’s Post Credit Scene, But I Still Have So Many Questions

The world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to develop, with Loki Season 2 set to help push things along very soon. The 2023 TV schedule has the return of Tom Hiddleston ’s mischievous anti-hero set to arrive in October, and now Disney has dropped its first look to celebrate a very specific countdown. And yet, I still have so many questions, especially after that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania post-credit scene.

Before I go too far asking questions that only Disney+ knows the answers to, let’s take a closer look at that promo art. Debuting through the official social media channels for Marvel Studios and Loki, this is what was shared with fans to stoke the fires of anticipation:

That is a pretty cool looking poster, and I don't think anybody could argue with that. With twelve Lokis chasing each other around a clock face, which bears the visage of Miss Minutes herself, it’s a compelling tease. That leads to the first question at hand: when are we going to get a Loki Season 2 trailer?

As we saw with Ant-Man 3’s post-credits teases , Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) are about to face off against Victor Timely. Or, as you would more commonly know him as, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). We’ve already technically seen footage from the future of this streaming success; surely there has to be enough for us to get even more of a look into where things are going, right?

So with that MCU tease in the air, it feels well past time to get some more insight. Though if those Loki Season 2 rumors are true, then we may already know where the season's adventure is going to begin. My next question is, admittedly, fueled by current events and recent news. As the WGA’s writers strike and SAG-AFTRA’s actors strike both continue to rage on, could Loki Season 2 be delayed?

I must admit, I’m kind of surprised to see marketing materials doubling down on the October 6th return for this Disney+ subscription driver, especially on the same day that Sony announced Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse has been officially postponed. Knowing that all of the properties in the connected Marvel universes tend to move as one, it's a good time to question whether or not this could effect Loki's Season 2 launch.

It’s probably going to be a little longer before we can get answers to any of these questions, and I realize that I should probably just have fun with this new look at Loki. At the same time, I’m trying not to get my hopes up, in the potential event that Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson’s buddy caper through time does find itself bumped.

So for now, let’s just leave this matter in its current state, which sees Loki Season 2 on track for an October 6th debut on Disney+. And should anything seriously be delayed in the world of the upcoming Marvel movies, that news will be reported when/if it happens.