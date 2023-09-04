Marvel Alums Krysten Ritter, Charlie Cox And Vincent D'Onofrio Reunited, And Now I Really Need Jessica Jones In The MCU

Despite the notion that Disney+’s Secret Invasion didn’t exactly expand fandom expectations for all of Marvel’s upcoming TV slate, the future does indeed look bright thanks to exciting projects such as the newly renamed Agatha: Darkhold Diaries , Loki’s sophomore season, and the Man Without Fear’s official standalone MCU entry, Daredevil: Born Again . The latter will bring back former Netflix co-stars Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio as Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk, respectively, and there’s much hope for other Defenders-verse vets to join them. Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter was already at the top of that list, and after she reunited with the Daredevil pair, it’s as clear as ever that the superpowered private eye needs her own Disney+ series.

As cool as it would have been to see Ritter hanging out with Cox and D’Onofrio on the set of Daredevil: Born Again, that show is currently on production hiatus due to the ongoing WGA writers strike and the SAG-AFTRA actors strike. Instead, the trio were together for some weekend fun in Austin, TX, for this year’s GalaxyCon, where they took part in a panel together while also taking pics with fans from all over. Not that they didn’t get at least one shot of just themselves, as seen below in what would be the ultimate class picture, assuming one went to high school with grown-ass adult Marvel actors. Take a peek at this shot that Ritter shared via Stories on her Instagram page:

Wouldn't it have been a treat if the bottom of Charlie Cox's shoe had a message written on it that revealed Krysten Ritter was joining Daredevil: Born Again ahead of getting her own solo show? I mean, it would probably be easier to read on a bigger sign in the background rather than on a shoe, but it'll all about the showmanship, amirite? Unless maybe there IS a message there, but it's just too small for me to read. (I would also accept a surprise reveal that Jessica Jones will join the cast of Echo, whose premiere launch was pushed back to January 2024.)

Ritter also shared a more up close and personal selfie with Charlie Cox, in which his smile is almost too pleasant and bearded to properly view as a Matt Murdock visage. But they're just so damned cute together!

Ritter also shared some of the pictures and videos that fans took with her, Cox and D’Onofrio at the convention, which certainly didn’t do anything to convince me more from Jessica Jones is a bad idea. The actors presumably couldn’t speak very much about their presence within the MCU, both due to secrecy reasons and due to strike reasons, but that probably didn’t stop fans from wondering what’s on the way.

Speaking of such dedicated fans, Ritter also gave props to this bit of art depicting the group shot seen above:

And since I didn't fully imply this, it should be known that my hopes for a new chapter of Jessica Jones are entwined with hopes for Mike Colter to show up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as his ass-whooping hero Luke Cage. Or at least that show's banging soundtrack....