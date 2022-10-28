Marvel Casting Director Defends Not Recasting T’Challa For Black Panther 2

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a massively popular franchise, but there are a few properties that stand out as fan favorites. Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther is definitely in that category, which is why its sequel Wakanda Forever is one of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies heading to theaters. Luckily that project is nearly upon us, and the first reactions are overwhelmingly positive . And casting director Sarah Finn recently defended the decision to not recast T’Challa.

Chadwick Boseman’s death in the summer of 2020 shocked most of the world, as the late actor had been privately battling with colon cancer. As fans and loved ones alike mourned this loss, Ryan Coogler was tasked with re-crafting the narrative of Black Panther 2, which he described as the hardest task his professional life . While some fans thought that T’Challa should have lived on via recasting, Coogler and the cast have stood behind their decision . And the movie’s casting director Sarah Finn has also offered her perspective to THR , saying:

I think obviously, his passing was such a shock, and so sudden. I did not have a role to play in whether they were going to keep the Black Panther in, that was Kevin Feige and Ryan Coogler and everyone else's decision, and I agree: there was no recasting Chadwick.

Points were made. While Sarah Finn wasn’t the one deciding how Black Panther: Wakanda Forever would tackle Chadwick Boseman’s death in real life, she stands behind the decision not to recast. After all, the late actor was an outstanding performer. If someone else were to try and play T’Challa they’d have some seriously big shoes to fill.

Sarah Finn’s comments to THR were at the red carpet of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which recently celebrated its world premiere. While the general public will still have to wait a few weeks to see the sequel’s contents, the rave reviews hitting social media are sure to increase excitement even more.

The contents of Black Panther 2 are being kept under wraps, as Marvel security is notoriously tight. But the limited footage shows that the story will follow as Shuri (Letitia Wright), Ramonda (Angela Bassett) and the country of Wakanda itself attempt to mourn and move on from the death of T’Challa. And the fictional nation will be in jeopardy when conflict from Namor and the sea comes to shore. You can check out the latest trailer below,

There are countless questions surrounding Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, including how the Dora Milaje will change and who is taking on the mantle of the Panther. All signs point to Shuri , but perhaps Ryan Coogler has some tricks up his sleeve. Luckily our wait is nearly over. And in the meantime, smart money says some fans will be re-watching the Marvel movies in order .