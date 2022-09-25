5 Marvel Characters Austin Butler Would Be Perfect To Play

Following an already impressively versatile career that includes some classic Nickelodeon shows (including Zoey 101), a recurring role on The CW’s Sex and the City prequel series The Carrie Diaries, a scene-stealing role in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood cast as Tex, and much more, Austin Butler is now, finally, one of the most recognizable and sought-after actors in Hollywood.

That tends to be the case when you play one of the most recognizable icons in pop culture history — in this case the title role of director Baz Lurhrmann’s hit music biopic, Elvis. Thus, I am now asking the question that always comes up whenever a multi-talented performer such as he achieves success like this: are there upcoming Marvel movies in his future?

While it would not actually mark his first time acting in a comic book adaptation (and more on that later) it would mark his first time acting in any new superhero movies (or, perhaps, in any upcoming Marvel TV shows on Disney+, even. For if and when that happens, I took the liberty of dreaming up a list of Marvel characters who have yet to make a proper debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and seem like the perfect choice for him to breathe life into. Let’s take a look at the heroes (and/or villains) that we thought of — starting with one who does actually share something in common with the actor’s most famous role yet.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Freakout

Austin Butler really put himself through the ringer to play the one many call the King of Rock ’n Roll in Elvis — so much so that he ended up in the hospital, literally, the day after principal photography on the biopic had wrapped. According to Men’s Health, he even played guitar for real and leant his own voice to the film’s musical numbers, with Presley’s real voice added later into some points at post-production for a more accurate blend. However, the proof that Butler is talented enough to sing on his own while filming the movie gave me the idea to cast him as a Marvel character who, like Elvis, is also a musician… just not a musician quite like Elvis.

Arthur Amadeus Van Krijg had a successful career as a heavy metal artist within his grasp, until his dreams were crushed by a drug overdose that damaged his brain so severely it (literally) separated his mind from his body and made him insensitive to pain. Thus, when this new mutant was captured by Bedlam and recruited onto his team, known as the Derangers, he did not even think to shield from the metal shards that killed him when he attempted to attack Alpha Flight. I believe this character’s origin story and ability deserves a more fleshed out story if he were to be adapted for a future X-Men movie after Marvel Studios reboots the property, especially if an actor like Butler was in the role.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Harvester

As I mentioned earlier, if Butler joins the MCU, it would not be his very first time starring in a comic book adaptation. In 2014, he debuted his recurring role on one of the most beloved DC TV shows ever, Arrow, as Chase — who is also a musician of sorts (if you count a nightclub DJ, that is) but moonlights as a member of Ra’s Al Ghul’s League of Assassins. Knowing that the actor has experience playing a deadly, highly skilled warrior trained by Batman’s own mentor, I figure that it would be a fun idea to see him play someone who is a part of, essentially, the Marvel Comics equivalent of that organization.

Founded in New Orleans by Candra, the Assassins Guild is a collective of super criminals that has consisted of the likes of Sabretooth, Crossbones, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings character Razorfist, and many other notable villains in the Marvel Universe. One of its most imposing, essential, and skilled members is Harvester — a highly capable swordsman whose identity remains unknown and who also happens to have superhuman speed. He also had an awkward and deadly run-in with Deadpool once, which might be a fun way to bring him into the MCU.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Blackheart

Before Austin Butler’s performance in Elvis made him leading man material, I already had a good feeling about his future from his performance in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as notorious, real-life Manson Family member, Charles “Tex” Watson. Even though it was followed by a tension-breaking quip, I will never forget his chilling delivery of the line, “I’m the Devil and I’m here to do the Devil’s business.” It convinces me that he would be an ideal choice to play a truly demonic entity — something the Marvel Universe is actually chock-full of.

However, I do not see him as the right fit to play Marvel’s canon-equivalent to Satan, Mephisto, whenever his highly-anticipated MCU debut finally happens. Yet, I would be interested in seeing his depiction of Mephisto’s son, Blackheart, who was previously portrayed in Nicolas Cage’s Ghost Rider movies by Wes Bentley. Considering how the horror genre is slowly becoming more prevalent in the franchise, now is a great time to bring him into the universe (or Marvel Multiverse, we should say), especially as a way to hint at his father’s forthcoming debut.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Zombie

Speaking of the horror genre, Austin Butler is actually no stranger to scary movies himself, having played a victim of evil reanimated corpses in writer and director Jim Jarmusch’s extremely bizarre horror-comedy, The Dead Don’t Die, in 2019. If the experience ever made the actor curious to see things through the eyes of he undead, that opportunity may lie in the MCU.

Simon Garth was once a vain businessman until he was murdered by his gardener and brought back to life (sort of) through voodoo as a grotesque superhero aptly named Zombie. Once again, this is a character whose MCU debut has never had more potential than now, especially with fellow horror-centric creature, Werewolf By Night, being the lead of Disney+’s Halloween special from 2022.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Quasar

However, perhaps Austin Butler has no interest in playing any more horror movie characters, or killers, or even musicians. Maybe, for his MCU debut, he wants to explore new worlds (literally) by going on an adventure through outer space. Well, there are many characters whom he could play to indulge in such an experience if he wanted to, such as Quasar.

There are actually several people who have gone by this name in the comics (even including Richard Rider, better known as Nova), but the first and most recognizable is Wendell Vaughn — a human soldier-turned-agent for S.H.I.E.L.D. who accidentally harnessed the power of the Quantum Bands and became the protector of the universe. Honestly, I did not have much to reference from Butler’s resume to justify casting him in the part. I just think his resemblance to the character is almost spot-on.

On another hand, it might be cool to see Austin Butler show up in any upcoming DC movies by, somehow, reprising his Arrowverse role. When you are as talented as he is, the possibilities are endless.