Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a wild one, with the franchise expanding on both the silver and small screens. A number of new heroes are rising in the process, any of which are seemingly taking the mantle from original actors like Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson. And new Marvel fan art sees the OG Avengers’ replacements assembled for the first time.

A changing of the guard is happening in the MCU, with protegees and replacements coming in to take the place of beloved heroes. Black Widow introduced new fan favorite character Yelena , while Hawkeye and She-Hulk follow as heroes get origin stories backed by the likes of Clint Barton and Bruce Banner respectively. A piece of fan art recently made its way to Instagram , which shows the new guard together in what could be the next Avengers. Check it out below,

I mean, how cool is that? While there currently aren’t any plans for a new Avengers movie , fans are eager to see another epic crossover event come to the big screen. And this image shows what that might look like, with six characters taking on the mantle from an OG member of the team. Let’s break down what we’re being shown here.

The above piece of fan art comes to us from a digital artist who goes by Art of Time Travel. They’ve got a clear interest in superhero blockbusters, and have amassed nearly 80k followers as a result of this type of content. And considering the massive popularity of the MCU, you can see why folks might respond to these types of epic images.

In the cool group shot we see a mix of MCU characters, some of whom we haven’t met yet. Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson stands center as the new Captain America, with War Machine on his left. That’s when the newcomers come in, with Hawkeye’s Yelena and Kate Bishop on the far ends of the image. Also featured is Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor , who will make her debut in Thor: Love and Thunder. She-Hulk stands above them all, with fans eager to meet her in the upcoming Disney+ series.

But if a new Avengers movie comes together , this group image doesn’t include some of the other heroes who will nod doubt be joining the team. Notably Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi, who interacted with the Avengers during his movie’s mid-credits scene . There’s also Captain Marvel, Ant-Man, Doctor Strange/Wong, and the recently introduced Eternals.

While there’s a number of highly anticipated Marvel movies coming down the line, The Avengers 4 isn’t on the docket. Kevin Feige and company might be keeping their cards close to the chest, while the studio might also want to wait until the right time to try to get another massive crossover event together. After all, the MCU is still recovering from the wild events of Infinity War and Endgame.