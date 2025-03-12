‘We Love This 3000.’ Marvel Fans Had All The Funny Takes After Robert Downey Jr Crashed A Disney Panel Ahead Of The New Avengers Movie

Robert Downey Jr. may be getting ready to rejoin the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Doctor Doom, but his days as Tony Stark aren’t done quite yet. Downey will be appearing as Stark/Iron Man for a pair of new attractions at Disney California Adventure's Avengers Campus. In support of that, he recently crashed Disney’s SXSW panel, and fans had a field day.

Disney posted a great backstage video to Instagram showing Downey just before he walked out on the SXSW stage. He was clearly excited to be there, though based on the reaction, the audience was even more excited. Check it out.

Disney’s original post included the words “We love this 3000,” and the same was clearly true from fans. Comments on the post had a variety of fun and funny takes, including some Deadpool references and calling Downey “Marvel Father.” Which, considering how Iron Man started it all, is an accurate, if slightly wild nickname. Fans said…

The panel at SXSW was all about the connection between Disney’s movies and its theme park attractions, and how the two connect to each other. Downey has been working directly with Walt Disney Imagineering on Stark’s Flight Lab, a brand-new attraction being added to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure. The attraction will focus on Downey as Stark rather than Iron Man, and guests will be involved in a test of some of his newest equipment.

A second attraction, the long-awaited Avengers Campus E-ticket, Avengers: Infinity Defense, is also in the early stages of construction. The attraction is expected to bring together a collection of Marvel heroes across the Marvel multiverse, against King Thanos, a version of Thanos from a universe where he won. Downey as Iron Man is expected to appear there as well.

Downey was quite complimentary of the experience of working with Imagineering, saying he wanted to continue to work with WDI for the “long haul.” He added his own comment to the Instagram post showing his love, simply adding…

Avengers: Doomsday will open next year and bring RDJ back to the MCU. While Stark’s Flight Lab has no opening date at this point, it will almost certainly come later, as even smaller attractions take a couple of years to build. When it does open, it will be the first time Downey has played Tony Stark since Avengers: Endgame, and you can be sure fans will love that 3000.