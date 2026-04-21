Marvel Merch Seemingly Confirmed A Fan Theory About Hulk’s Return To The MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always giving fans new content, thanks to projects arriving in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The next highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie heading to theaters is Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which will also feature other heroes like Jon Bernthal's Punisher and Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner/ Hulk. And some of the movie's merch might have confirmed a fan theory about the latter hero.

The trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day featured both Punisher and Banner, although we never got to see Mark Ruffalo transform into The Hulk... yet. ScreenRant did a story about the movie's merch from Hasbro, which might have revealed what's going to happen to OG Avenger. Namely because there's a "Savage Hulk Talk’n Electronic Mask", seemingly hinting that we'll see the OG version of Hulk during the movie's runtime. And suddenly the stakes for the blockbuster feel even higher.

This news might thrill fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order. Because like The Hulk was an original member of The Avengers, he was also a destructive force that sometime lost control. This hasn't happened for years, but it looks like Brand New Day will be a return to form.

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Fans have been theorizing about how Punisher and Hulk factor into the new Spider-Man movie, and set photos had folks convinced that Mark Ruffalo's character would be returning to his original "Savage" form. The movie's merchandise seems to support this idea, but there are still countless questions about what might go down in Brand New Day. But with Marvel's tight security, we might still be asking these questions until the movie is released in July.

Hulk's journey in the MCU has had plenty of twists and turns so far. While Bruce Banner originally struggled to control the big green guy, that changed in Avengers: Endgame when he debuted at Smart Hulk. Another update came with She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, when Bruce debuted The Hulk Inhibitor Device, which allowed him to transform in and out of his green form at will. He was shown wearing the device in the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer, so that's presumably how we'll meet him Destin Daniel Cretton's blockbuster.

All will be revealed when Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31st as part of the 2026 movie release list. We'll just have to see what happens when Savage Hulk presumably returns to the shared universe. It's too bad Bruce won't remember who Peter Parker is in the movie.