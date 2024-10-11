MCU Rumor Claims Scarlet Witch Will Have A Wild Role In Next Avengers Movies

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been going strong for years, consistently releasing new content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. But because the studio is known for its secrecy, there are countless questions and rumors about upcoming Marvel movies. Case in point: one MCU rumor claims Scarlet Witch will have a wild role in the next Avengers movies. Let's break it all down.

What we now about Avengers: Doomsday is limited, but fans are psyched about Robert Downey Jr. returning to the MCU as Doctor Doom. Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have tons of questions about favorite characters, including Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch. And a rumor circulating on Twitter from scooper MTTS claims that not only will she be back for The Russo Brothers' next two Avengers flicks, but she'll have lots of screen time with Doctor Doom. What's more, she may even be playing the villain's lover.

We should probably take this rumor with a grain of salt for the time being, but it's definitely. thrilling concept that's going to make its rounds online with MCU fans. Moviegoers have been wondering if/when the Scarlet Witch might return to the screen since Doctor Strange 2's ending, where she seemingly sacrificed herself to destroy the Darkhold forever. And pairing her with Doctor Doom would be thrilling.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Of course, some fans might not be happy if this rumored character pairing actually comes to fruition. Namely because it's hard to imagine Wanda having a romantic connection with anyone but Paul Bettany's Vision. That relationship was key to projects like Avengers: Infinity War and WandaVision, so if/how she ends up being Doctor Doom's lover should be interesting.

Fan rumbling about Wanda's return have gotten louder lately thanks to the popularity of Agatha All Along on Disney+. The new series is a direct sequel to WandaVision, and The Scarlet Witch's name has been name dropped a number of times throughout the season so far. And the connection to Elizabeth Olsen's character has gotten even stronger after Teen's big reveal in the most recent episode.

For her part, Olsen has gotten real about her time in the MCU, and expressed interest in playing Wanda Maximoff again in the future. This gave extra hope to fans who were hoping that the Scarlet With was still alive. Hopefully Kevin Feige and company confirm her return sooner rather than later... whether it's in Avengers: Doomsday or another project. There were previously rumor that a Scarlet Witch movie was in development at Marvel.

The next MCU movie hitting theaters is Captain America: Brave New World on February 14th. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.