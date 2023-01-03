Ms. Marvel Star Gets Honest About Harry Styles’ Role In The MCU After Eternals

Surprise Marvel cameos are nothing new as Hollywood stars like John Krasinski and Michael B. Jordan have popped up in recent Marvel blockbusters, including Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. But one cameo still has Marvel fans talking – that’s Don’t Worry Darling’s Harry Styles appearing in an Eternals’ mid-credit scene as Thanos’ superhero brother Eros. Styles hasn’t popped up in any other Marvel content since then. With no news on an Eternal sequel, devotees have begun to question if the pop star will return to the MCU. Even some MCU stars have begun to question his involvement as Ms. Marvel star and Marvel devotee Iman Vellani gave her honest thoughts on Styles’ role in the MCU.

The MCU breakout star chimed in on whether the My Policeman star would continue on as Eros. Vellani seemed skeptical as she cast doubt on whether Styles would be a key player or if the post-credit scene was just fan service. She recalled Eternals director Chloe Zhao being a huge fan of the “Watermelon Sugar” singer before giving her opinion on Styles’ Marvel status to AP:

I feel so weird about it. I don't know. It's strange. I really wonder if they're going to go ahead and do something with his character or if they just teased it for the sake of it. Because I know Chloe Zhao is a big Harry Styles fan...but then you have all of the Harry Styles fandom in the MCU fandom. How chaotic would that be?!

Having the Harry Styles and Marvel fandom intersect could be a win-win for the MCU. His multi-tier fandom has already infiltrated Marvel courtesy of Zhao. Styles’ cameo in Eternals signaled a potential sequel as Eros propositioned the remaining Eternals to accompany him in finding their deceased comrades. So bringing back the Grammy-nominated singer to move the proposed storyline forward would make sense. Whether it’s through an Eternals sequel or another MCU franchise would be a great story to explore given the multiverse angle of Phases Five and Six. But things are up in the air right now as Marvel (and Disney as a whole) reassess multiple properties moving forward.

While the former One Direction star’s Marvel status remains in question, Vellani’s Marvel future is bright. The Ms. Marvel breakout star will appear in one of Marvel’s upcoming blockbusters, The Marvels, with fellow Marvel stars Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris. The Captain Marvel sequel will arrive in theaters on July 28. She is also attached to the Marvel animated series Marvel Zombies, voicing Kamala Khan. It is currently unknown when the series will premiere.

Styles had been building his acting profile since the 2021 superhero ensemble film. He appeared in Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman, which both garnered a mixed reception for his performances. In the meantime, the “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” singer is currently on his successful concert tour Love On Tour.

