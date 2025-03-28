My Favorite Thing About The New Avengers Movie Casting News Is This Hilarious The Punisher Troll (And The Comments Are Cracking Me Up Too)

News
By published

There's nothing micro about this.

A bearded Jon Bernthal looks upset in a dingy looking room in Daredevil: Born Again.
(Image credit: Giovanni Rufino/Marvel)

Following that massive Avengers announcement a few days ago, anticipation is high as the 2025 movie schedule will introduce The Fantastic Four: First Steps to the world, and that picture marks the start of Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It could also be the start of something that’ll literally Doom the MCU, which is on everyone’s minds after Avengers: Doomsday’s massive cast reveal.

That day put the potential for cracking wise on the table in all sorts of ways, and fans still haven't disappointed on that front. This leads to the latest front in that comedy battle, as people are now joking about star Ebon Moss-Bachrach’s past role in The Punisher - just as he’s about to debut as Ben “The Thing” Grimm in an upcoming Marvel movie.

The Marvel Double Dip Strikes Again With Ebon Moss-Bachrach’s Avengers Casting

This isn’t the first time Moss-Bachrach’s repeat casting has been brought up in service of invoking “The Marvel Double Dip,” as he was in The Punisher back in the Netflix days and will soon be in Fantastic Four as a totally different character.

Just as you’d expect with Daredevil: Born Again reopening that corner of the street-level MCU, social media user “@driftyfilm” dropped this piece of comedy onto the internet about Doomsday:

MICRO FROM THE PUNISHER WILL OFFICIALLY BE IN AVENGERS DOOMSDAY NO WAY

You really know you’ve made it when a role in a Netflix series eight years ago is casually thrown around for a laugh. Though to be fair, if Ebon Moss-Bachrach has “made it” for anything, it’s probably his intense performances in FX’s The Bear and Disney+’s Andor.

Keep those roles in mind for the next part of the ride, though, as one of those two had to be mentioned when joking in the face of Doomsday.

Benjamin Grimm getting a taste of the night's dinner in The Fantastic Four: First Steps

(Image credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Further Comments On Avengers: Doomsday’s Casting Seem To Have One Thing In Mind

For the most part, fellow digital comedians stuck to the obvious pun that comes with what we know about The Fantastic Four: First Steps. But I had to save the best for last, as it opens up to the potential for a hilarious image in Marvel’s near future that all Hulu subscription holders would find to be a godsend.

With that in mind, here’s a sampling of the internet being the internet, but in a really funny way:

  • “Here’s the thing…” - @mmarti2001
  • “Can’t wait to see Punisher’s tech nerd fight the Thing!” - @Rick_Zou
  • “The thing about this is that…” - @mgeorge9492
  • “He's playing the cousin from the Bear in this one. Sorry to kill the excitement over here... :(“ - @thegameoverture
Disney Plus + Hulu Bundle: From $10.99 A Month

Disney Plus + Hulu Bundle: From $10.99 A Month
If you're currently enjoying Daredevil: Born Again, congrats on already being a Disney+ subscriber. You probably already know then that starting at $10.99 a month, you can also have Hulu bundled in on the fun. Which also means you're versed in the fact that ad-free delight awaits you at $19.99 a month. But if you are somehow not a subscriber, and are caught up on the show, you'll need Matt Murdock and an alibi to fight off those piracy charges, and signing up would help in that second half.

View Deal

There are probably countless further references to Mr. Moss-Bachrach’s tragic rock hero, so if you want to see the full field, it’s out there. However, I have to respectfully tip my chef’s knife to that final contributor, who said that Richie from The Bear would be the alternate character to join the ranks of Avengers: Doomsday.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach in The Bear

(Image credit: FX on Hulu)

For some reason, a really pissed off Cousin Richie squaring up with Robert Downey Jr’s Doctor Doom sounds just as intense as when Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch walked up and down Josh Brolin’s Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. There’d naturally be a lot of witty snipes on both ends, which would escalate into massive PG-13 violence - and perhaps that golden singular usage of the F-bomb could be slipped in since Marvel’s cool with that now.

That’s not a likely scenario, and neither is the actor reprising his Punisher role. However, in that dream situation, you can see why people love to joke about Ebon Moss-Bachrach possibly popping up multiple times in the same universe.

Coming back to reality, we know very well that Ben Grimm’s gonna do his Thing in The Fantastic Four: First Steps when it opens on July 25th, with his MCU hero ready to rock and ruin for Avengers: Doomsday’s opening on May 1, 2026.

Mike Reyes
Mike Reyes
Senior Movies Contributor

Mike Reyes is the Senior Movie Contributor at CinemaBlend, though that title’s more of a guideline really. Passionate about entertainment since grade school, the movies have always held a special place in his life, which explains his current occupation. Mike graduated from Drew University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science, but swore off of running for public office a long time ago. Mike's expertise ranges from James Bond to everything Alita, making for a brilliantly eclectic resume. He fights for the user.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about marvel cinematic universe
From left to right: Michael B. Jordan looking serious in Black Panther and Chadwick Boseman sitting on a throne in Black Panther.

Michael B. Jordan Got Emotionally Candid About The One Thing That Still ‘Weighs On' Him After Chadwick Boseman’s Death
The main quartet of The Fantastic Four: First Steps standing on an elaborate stage

Following Avengers: Doomsday’s Massive Cast Reveal, Now Fantastic Four Is Apparently Lining Up Its Own Special Appearance
From left to right: Taylor Swift in the Bejeweled music video and Patrick Mahomes holding an NFL microphone after winning 2024&#039;s Super Bowl.

Disney+ Is Releasing A Kansas City Chiefs Docuseries, And Obviously there's A Taylor Swift Question I Can't Shake Off
See more latest
Most Popular
From left to right: Taylor Swift in the Bejeweled music video and Patrick Mahomes holding an NFL microphone after winning 2024&#039;s Super Bowl.
Disney+ Is Releasing A Kansas City Chiefs Docuseries, And Obviously there's A Taylor Swift Question I Can't Shake Off
Hailey Bieber&#039;s YouTube channel
A Hailey Bieber Fan Posted A Supportive Message About Navigating Haters, And She Responded In A Sweet Way
kelly clarkson in a grey outfit on her daytime talk show
Kelly Clarkson Is Known For Being Honest, But Her American Idol Confession May Be A Little Too Honest
Jason Isaacs in the teaser for The White Lotus.
Duke University Is Very Unhappy With Jason Isaacs’ White Lotus Character And Did Not Mince Words: ‘Goes Too Far’
From left to right: Michael B. Jordan looking serious in Black Panther and Chadwick Boseman sitting on a throne in Black Panther.
Michael B. Jordan Got Emotionally Candid About The One Thing That Still ‘Weighs On' Him After Chadwick Boseman’s Death
Brent Spiner as Data on Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+
Star Trek's Brent Spiner Was Asked About Returning As Data After Picard Season 3, And Didn't Leave Us Guessing With His Response
christina haack during a promotional video for the flip off
Christina Haack Alleged 'Intimidation' Tactic From Josh Hall Post-Breakup. His Rep Said 'He's Just Staying Fit'
Hondo in front of SWAT vehicle in S.W.A.T. Season 7
Seeing Shemar Moore And The S.W.A.T. Cast Celebrate Wrapping Season 8 After The Show’s Cancellation Has The Fans And Me In Our Feels
Joseph Quinn in Warfare.
Critics Have Seen Warfare, And They’ve Got Strong Feelings About The ‘Too Messy’ And ‘Too Real’ Depictions Of Combat
Daniel Craig sits with a curious expression while tied up in Skyfall.
Amidst All The James Bond Rumors, A Major Amazon Exec Is Out, And I Hope This Gets 007 Back On Track