My Favorite Thing About The New Avengers Movie Casting News Is This Hilarious The Punisher Troll (And The Comments Are Cracking Me Up Too)

Following that massive Avengers announcement a few days ago, anticipation is high as the 2025 movie schedule will introduce The Fantastic Four: First Steps to the world, and that picture marks the start of Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It could also be the start of something that’ll literally Doom the MCU, which is on everyone’s minds after Avengers: Doomsday’s massive cast reveal .

That day put the potential for cracking wise on the table in all sorts of ways, and fans still haven't disappointed on that front. This leads to the latest front in that comedy battle, as people are now joking about star Ebon Moss-Bachrach’s past role in The Punisher - just as he’s about to debut as Ben “The Thing” Grimm in an upcoming Marvel movie .

The Marvel Double Dip Strikes Again With Ebon Moss-Bachrach’s Avengers Casting

This isn’t the first time Moss-Bachrach’s repeat casting has been brought up in service of invoking “The Marvel Double Dip,” as he was in The Punisher back in the Netflix days and will soon be in Fantastic Four as a totally different character.

Just as you’d expect with Daredevil: Born Again reopening that corner of the street-level MCU, social media user “@driftyfilm” dropped this piece of comedy onto the internet about Doomsday:

MICRO FROM THE PUNISHER WILL OFFICIALLY BE IN AVENGERS DOOMSDAY NO WAY

You really know you’ve made it when a role in a Netflix series eight years ago is casually thrown around for a laugh. Though to be fair, if Ebon Moss-Bachrach has “made it” for anything, it’s probably his intense performances in FX’s The Bear and Disney+’s Andor.

Keep those roles in mind for the next part of the ride, though, as one of those two had to be mentioned when joking in the face of Doomsday.

(Image credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

For the most part, fellow digital comedians stuck to the obvious pun that comes with what we know about The Fantastic Four: First Steps . But I had to save the best for last, as it opens up to the potential for a hilarious image in Marvel’s near future that all Hulu subscription holders would find to be a godsend.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With that in mind, here’s a sampling of the internet being the internet, but in a really funny way:

“Here’s the thing…” - @mmarti2001

“Can’t wait to see Punisher’s tech nerd fight the Thing!” - @Rick_Zou

“The thing about this is that…” - @mgeorge9492

“He's playing the cousin from the Bear in this one. Sorry to kill the excitement over here... :(“ - @thegameoverture

Disney Plus + Hulu Bundle: From $10.99 A Month

If you're currently enjoying Daredevil: Born Again, congrats on already being a Disney+ subscriber. You probably already know then that starting at $10.99 a month, you can also have Hulu bundled in on the fun. Which also means you're versed in the fact that ad-free delight awaits you at $19.99 a month. But if you are somehow not a subscriber, and are caught up on the show, you'll need Matt Murdock and an alibi to fight off those piracy charges, and signing up would help in that second half.

There are probably countless further references to Mr. Moss-Bachrach’s tragic rock hero, so if you want to see the full field, it’s out there. However, I have to respectfully tip my chef’s knife to that final contributor, who said that Richie from The Bear would be the alternate character to join the ranks of Avengers: Doomsday.

(Image credit: FX on Hulu)

For some reason, a really pissed off Cousin Richie squaring up with Robert Downey Jr’s Doctor Doom sounds just as intense as when Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch walked up and down Josh Brolin’s Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. There’d naturally be a lot of witty snipes on both ends, which would escalate into massive PG-13 violence - and perhaps that golden singular usage of the F-bomb could be slipped in since Marvel’s cool with that now.

That’s not a likely scenario, and neither is the actor reprising his Punisher role. However, in that dream situation, you can see why people love to joke about Ebon Moss-Bachrach possibly popping up multiple times in the same universe.

Coming back to reality, we know very well that Ben Grimm’s gonna do his Thing in The Fantastic Four: First Steps when it opens on July 25th, with his MCU hero ready to rock and ruin for Avengers: Doomsday’s opening on May 1, 2026.