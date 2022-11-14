No Big Deal, Just Chris Hemsworth Showing Off Some Amazing Fat Thor Workout Moves

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a wild one, with the franchise greatly expanding on both the small and silver screens. One of the most recent movies to hit theaters was Taika Waitit’s Thor: Love and Thunder, which ended on a major cliffhanger for the titular character played by Chris Hemworth. And no big deal, but Hemworthis showing off some amazing Fat Thor workout moves .

During Avengers: Endgame, fans were shocked to see that Chris Hemsworth’s signature Avenger had gained a ton of weight during the five-year time jump. This was due to his grief and depression over Thanos’ snap, and his inability to stop half of all life from being wiped out. Thor: Love and Thunder featured a montage of the hero getting back into superhero shape, with Hemsworth posting some behind the scene footage on his Instagram . Check it out below,

I mean, how funny is that? Filmmaker Taika Waitii is known for his wicked sense of humor, which he included in both Thor: Ragnarok and Love and Thunder. But unsurprisingly there was a bunch of footage left on the cutting room floor for the latter blockbuster, including the sequence where Chris Hemsworth’s title character gets back into shape– which includes him pulling along the Guardians of the Galaxy’s ship The Benatar.

Chris Hemsworth shared this fun clip of unseen Thor: Love and Thunder scenes over on his personal Instagram, where he’s got a whopping 56 million followers. Many of these followers are fans of his work in the MCU, and are eager for any glimpse of Thor Odinson. So while Marvel fans might be largely focused on the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, this is definitely going to turn a few heads.

Thor’s appearance in Avengers: Endgame was the butt of a number of jokes throughout the movie, which some fans found to be fatphobic. He was officially named Bro Thor, and remained at that size throughout the entirety of the movie's runtime — including the epic final battle against Thanos and his forces. But ultimately he wouldn’t retain this appearance in Thor 4; in fact, Chris Hemsworth might have been at his most fit in Love and Thunder, which is saying something.

Thor: Love and Thunder marked the first time a Marvel hero was given a fourth solo movie, as many of the OG Avengers have departed the shared universe such as Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and Scarlett Johansson. The twist ending saw him adopting Gorr’s daughter Love, and the end-credits scene featured the entrance of Brett Goldstein’s Hercules, it doesn’t seem like Hemsworth is going anywhere.