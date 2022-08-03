Love And Thunder’s Chris Hemsworth Shares New Fat Thor Photo, But He Has An Ulterior Motive

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been keeping the fans on their toes, with the new TV and movie projects including plenty of shocking twists. Taika Waititi’s recent release Thor: Love and Thunder was no exception, with the title character going through new heartbreak and finding a new family unit in the process . Chris Hemsworth recently shared a new set photo of fat Thor, but he has an ulterior motive.

One of the ongoing gags throughout Avengers: Endgame was that Thor had fallen into a deep depression and put on some weight in the five-year time jump. Affectionately called Bro Thor, this appearance was quickly shed thanks to a workout montage in Love and Thunder. But Chris Hemsworth offered fans another glimpse at the character while promoting his fitness app. Check it out below courtesy of Instagram :

If only a workout plan could help one get into such killer shape so quickly. But clearly the application Centr is working for Chris Hemsworth, who is known for being absolutely ripped in projects like Thor and Extraction. Let’s break down this amusing post from the 38 year-old actor.

The above image offers a fleeting look at Bro Thor, or as I like to call him: Thicc Hemsworth. It comes from the set of Thor: Love and Thunder, specifically in the sequence where the Avenger starts getting back into shape . He hilariously does exercises like pulling the Guardians ship The Benatar in order to get back into his typical God-like physique. And all that work paid off, as Thor was perhaps his biggest in the latest blockbuster.

The second image shows off the fruits of Thor’s labor in-universe. Namely through Chris Hemsworth’s already infamous nude scene that occurs in Taika Waititi’s Love and Thunder. The sequence was included in the movie’s first trailer, which was re-watched countless times despite the blur on Hemsworth’s rear. Of course, those who saw the movie in theaters were able to see just how ripped the actor truly is.

Fitness is clearly a major part of Chris Hemsworth’s life, with the actor regularly sharing progress photos and glimpses at exactly how he’s gotten so massive. So it makes a great deal of sense that he might try to make a business out of this passion: enter Centr. Because who wouldn’t want to look like the God of Thunder if they could? Although obviously he’s putting a ton of hours in at the gym in order to get so swole.

While Thor 4 is officially in the rear view, fans of Chris Hemsworth will get to see him flex his action muscles (literally) as the lead of another movie franchise. Extraction 2 is wrapped and expected to arrive on Netflix sometime this year, which should put him through more dizzying action sequences. Only Tyler Rake doesn’t have the luxury of superpowers.