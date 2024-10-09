One Thing Scarlett Johansson Still Wishes She Would’ve Done With Black Widow

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a well-oiled machine, one constantly putting out new content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Quite a bit has changed since Avengers: Endgame, which killed off characters like Black Widow. And Scarlett Johansson revealed the one thing she wishes she would’ve done as Natasha Romanoff.

Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order waited for ScarJo to finally get a solo movie, and Black Widow helped to say goodbye to the character, and offer context about her backstory. But that doesn't mean she doesn't have some regrets. When speaking with MTV UK, she revealed what she'd have changed for her run in the MCU. In her words:

I probably would have gone back further back in the Black Widow story, and seen – I would’ve loved to have seen the Hawkeye/Black Widow [dynamic], like some of that stuff.

There you have it. While Hawkeye and Black Widow are established as very close friends in the first Avengers movie, they ultimately had limited screentime. Those blockbusters had a lot of characters to service, and it sounds like Johansson would have loved more scenes with Jeremy Renner. Maybe this could happen with an upcoming Marvel movie? Fingers crossed.

Natasha and Clint's relationship took center stage during Avengers: Endgame, prior to the death of Scarlett Johansson's character. As the Time Heist was being developed, Black Widow travels to Tokyo to reach Hawkeye, who has become the murderous Ronin after losing his family to The Snap. She brings him back into the fold, and they travel to Vormir together to procure the Soul Stone. Their final scene is a heartbreaking, fighting to see who could sacrifice themselves. And ultimately Natasha won that battle and perished for the greater good.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

That relationship between the two non-powered Avengers, as well as Clint's grief, got to be expanded a bit during Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye show. But Johansson wishes that relationship got more screen time while she was still starring in the MCU.

While Black Widow is dead, the 39 year-old actress Scarlett Johansson is an executive producer on Thunderbolts*, so she's still got ties to the MCU. Additionally, rumors claim that the OG Avengers might be back for a developing project within the shared universe. But if this chatter actually comes to fruition is a mystery at the time being. Still, fans would love to see Black Widow and Hawkeye share the screen again, even if its just for a flashback. After all, Jeremy Renner's hero is still very much alive.

The MCU will return to theaters with Captain America: Brave New World on February 14th. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.