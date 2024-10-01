Wait, Scarlett Johansson Is Involved in Thunderbolts*?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly releasing new content, either in theaters or streaming for those with a Disney+ subscription. The property has been going through a transitional period since the end of Avengers: Endgame, which saw a number of the OG heroes perish. That includes Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow, although she appeared one more time thanks to her solo flick. But wait, is ScarJo actually involved in Thunderbolts*?

What we know about Thunderbolts* is limited, but the movie's marketing campaign has officially begun. Fans are hyped to see the motley crew of villains and antiheroes meet up, and the Thunderbolts* cast list features three different characters from Black Widow: Yelena, Red Guardian and Taskmaster. And there's another connection to that project, as Variety reported that Johansson is an executive producer on the upcoming Marvel movie.

This news might be shocking for moviegoers fora few reasons. Obviously there's the fact that Black Widow died in Endgame to procure the Soul Stone. But perhaps more notable, Johansson sued Disney over how Black Widow was released, and the financial loss from releasing it on Disney+. But clearly she's reached an agreement with the studio, and is still involved.

Exactly what Scarlett Johansson's role as an EP entails is unclear, but her input will presumably make sure that Thunderbolts* honors the MCU's legacy, as well as what went down in her solo movie. And smart money says her involvement is going to inspire a number of fan theories about ScarJo returning to the MCU as Natasha. Could she end up having a scene with Yelena via flashback? Only time will tell.

Johansson being on good terms with Disney again was made evident by her developing Tower of Terror movie. But having her serve as an Executive Producer on Thunderbolts* is a seemingly hopeful update about her status with the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole.

For months now, rumors swirled that the OG Avengers might be returning to the MCU. With the multiverse in play and Secret Wars looming, it seems like just about anything could happen. Since ScarJo is still a presence in the shared universe with Thunderbolts*, it certainly seems like the door is open for a possible return. We'll just have to see what Kevin Feige and company are cooking up for future crossover projects like Avengers: Doomsday.

The trailer for Thunderbolts* put Florence Pugh's Yelena center stage, and it seems like her fan favorite character will get plenty of screentime in the movie. I'm eager to see her relationship with David Harbour's Red Guardian play out, as well as the rest of the team. Plus there's the mystery about what the title's asterisk means.

All will be revealed when Thunderbolts* hits theaters on May 2nd. While we wait, check the 2025 movie release dates.