The Lego Movie’s Phil Lord Finally Caught The Marvels In Theaters, And He Had The Exact Same Opinion I Did

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth one, thanks to both movies and shows that are available with a Disney+ subscription . Those of us who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order will notice that there have been some recent box office struggles, including the most recent blockbuster. he Lego Movie’s Phil Lord finally caught The Marvels in theaters, and he had the same exact opinion I did.

The Marvels ’ critical response was positive, but Nia DaCosta’s MCU debut still struggled at the box office. In the end, The Marvels had the lowest opening of any movie in the shared universe. Still, there are plenty of fans of the movie, and Spider-Verse filmmaker Phil Lord can be included in those numbers. Lord tweeted out a short and direct response to the movie, saying:

I loved The Marvels

I mean, same. I personally thought the latest MCU movie was a total blast, one with a quirky tone and comedy that helped it absolutely fly by. Indeed, The Marvels had the shortest runtime out of any movie from the share universe, which I think helped make it such a delightful watch. Unfortunately, it failed to make money at the box office, which is a real bummer.

The movie’s disappointing box office numbers are somewhat confusing. Namely because Nia DaCosta’s blockbuster was a sequel to a number of projects including Endgame, WandaVision, and Ms. Marvel. The Marvels ’ credits scenes also teased some exciting concepts that’ll no doubt pay off in the upcoming Marvel movies . Namely the formation of the Young Avengers, a concept fans have been wondering about throughout Phases Four and Five.

Those who didn’t go to theaters might be somewhat out of the loop in forthcoming MCU installments, especially given Monica Rambeau’s credit sequence. During that sequence (which is seemingly set in an alternate universe) Kelsey Grammer returned as Beast , finally setting up the appearance of the X-Men in the shared universe. We’ll just have to see what Kevin Feige and company have up their sleeves, and how The Marvels will impact future movies and TV shows within the shared universe.

The Captain Marvel sequel might have had the cards stacked against it from the jump, as there’s been some backlash to Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers since she was cast. There’s also been concerns over superhero fatigue, with fan excitement about the MCU waning since the release of Avengers: Endgame. Although there have been a few exceptions like Guardians 3.