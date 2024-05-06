Another Day, Another Deadpool 3 Cameo Rumor Gets Addressed

The MCU is always growing, thanks to the movies in theaters and other projects which are streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The next highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie coming to theaters is Deadpool & Wolverine, which will finally bring the title characters into the shared universe. There are countless rumors about what actors might make up the Deadpool 3 cast, and who might reprise their role from previous films. Because of this it's another day, with another Deadpool 3 cameo rumor getting addressed.

What we know about Deadpool & Wolverine is limited, thanks to Marvel's notoriously tight security. But it looks like a wild multiversal romp, especially with Loki's Time Variance Authority involved. One of many rumored actors whose names are being thrown around online is Eric Bana, who played the title role in 2003's Hulk. While appearing on The Jess Cagle Show, Bana addressed the rumors about him appearing in Ryan Reynolds' blockbuster, offering:

I can't see that happening. I'm sorry, Jess. Hugh [Jackman]'s a very close friend of mine… I still can't see that happening.

Well, that seems pretty cut and dry. Despite his personal relationship with Reynolds, it sounds like Eric Bana isn't going to pop up as Hulk throughout the mysterious runtime of Deadpool 3. But smart money says rumors are going to keep swirling until the movie arrives in theaters this summer.

The trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine shows that the multiverse is definitely in play, with the TVA mentioning how Hugh Jackman's Logan failed big time in his universe. And that's a big reason why fans are debating various characters from X-Men and Marvel lore possible popping up when its in theaters.

While Eric Bana's Hulk seemingly won't join in on the fun of Deadpool 3, there's plenty of other names being tossed around online. Some popular choices that fans think might appear in the threequel include Halle Berry's Storm, Jennifer Garner's Elektra, Patrick Stewart's Professor X, and Famke Janssen's Jean Grey. Just like Bana, Janssen denied she has a role in Deadpool & Wolverine.

The chatter surrounding cameos got louder after the second Deadpool & Wolverine trailer revealed a number of returning villains from the X-Men franchise. And as such, some moviegoers are convinced that characters like Lady Deathstrike are just the tip of the iceberg regarding what's coming in Shawn Levy's Marvel blockbuster.

While Bana said he won't be Hulking out in Deadpool 3, lore from the MCU's version of Hulk is seemingly getting a renaissance. Captain America: Brave New World will feature a number of Hulk characters, including Liv Tyler's Betty Ross.

All will be revealed when Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26th. While fans like me try to be patient and wait, check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next trip to the theater.