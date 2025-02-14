Robert Downey Jr’s Sweet Marvel Valentine’s Day Post Has All The Fans Saying ‘I Love You 3000’

It’s Valentine’s Day, a day dedicated to telling the love of your life how much they mean to you… which should really be done the entire year, but that’s beside the point. But sometimes it’s nice to also commemorate this day with other people in your life; or, if you’re someone as famous as Robert Downey Jr., with your fans and followers. That’s just what the Iron Man actor did today with a sweet Valentine’s Day post that had fans saying, “I love you 3000,” and it was also especially fitting for the upcoming Marvel movies he has lined up.

“I love you 3000” if, of course, the line Tony’s daughter Morgan says to Avengers: Endgame (which is streamable with a Disney+ subscription) after they’ve enjoyed some juice pops together, and he later repeats it to her in the final message he recorded before you died. It’s a line more than worthy of peppering into the comments section of RDJ’s Instagram post, particularly for Picture #2.

A post shared by Robert Downey Jr. (@robertdowneyjr) A photo posted by on

Yes, Robert Downey Jr. appropriately showcased his love for his wife, Susan Downey, in an adorable illustration of the two of them as each other’s valentine’s with their faces now attached to children’s bodies. Downey used the third picture to plug his coffee company Happy Products, which he also did last year when he celebrated winning an Oscar. However, it’s the first picture that’s immediately going to grab the attention of any fan who’s attuned to the MCU news cycle.

Last summer, it was announced that Downey will return to the franchise to play Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, and there are even rumblings that he’ll cameo in this summer’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps. It remains to be seen if his take on Doom will be a Tony Stark variant, but Downey is officially entering his villain phase after spending over a decade playing the superhero who launched the MCU. Of course, we’re still a long ways off from seeing down his Doctor Doom will look, but highlighting the Fantastic Four’s arch-nemesis in this Valentine’s Day post is a cute way to acknowledge his forthcoming return.

Robert Downey Jr. was brought in to play Doctor Doom after plans to feature Kang the Conqueror as the main villain in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were scrapped following Jonathan Majors being fired. The Marvel multiverse will obviously still factor into these movies since we’re in the middle of The Multiverse Saga, but now it’s Doom who be causing the trouble across multiple realities. Downey will also reunite with directors Joe and Anthony Russo on Doomsday and Secret Wars, with that duo having also been absent from the MCU since Endgame.

Considering that Avengers: Doomsday comes on May 1, 2026, it stands to reason we’ll get our first look at Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom later this year, whether that’s in an image or a trailer. For now, I’ll just be over here wishing that Doom-themed chocolate boxes were actually a thing.