The Rotten Tomato Reviews Are In For Every Episode Of Secret Invasion, And Yikes

Secret Invasion was a highly anticipated project for Marvel, as it saw the return of beloved characters like Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury and Colbie Smulders’ Maria Hill. It also saw the introduction of Emilia Clarke and Olivia Coleman’s characters, and storylines first explored during the well-loved Infinity saga. Secret Invasion had a lot going for it, a beloved IP in the MCU, and a cast full of talented, award-winning actors. Unfortunately the show failed to satisfy fans and critics, resulting in abysmal Rotten Tomatoes scores.

Marvel’s television ventures have been a hit or miss. WandaVision hit some high highs for the MCU, resulting in Emmy nominations, and high praise for the performance from Elizabeth Olson. However, Marvel has struggled to get fans to rally around some of its more recent shows, and Secret Invasion seems to be a big indicator of a downturn in quality. The Rotten Tomatoes score breakdown by episode is as follows:

Episode 1- Resurrection: 52%

Episode 2- Promises: 50%

Episode 3- Betrayed: 38%

Episode 4- Beloved: 38%

Episode 5- Harvest: 50%

Episode 6- Home: 10%

The Secret Invasion season started with split opinions, with some critics liking the Disney+ venture more than others. As the series progressed, it failed to win over critics, with only one reviewer giving the final episode a positive response. The series as a whole currently holds a 56% Rotten Tomatoes score, and the audience score isn’t much better, holding at 59%. This is a major disappointment, as the series sets up plot points for other MCU projects, and had an incredibly high budget.

As for what this says about the MCU television ventures in the future, it’s hard to say. Disney CEO Bob Iger recently revealed a lukewarm outlook on their television pursuits, suggesting that the company will be pulling out of that format in the future. However, there are several upcoming Marvel projects within the television sphere. Loki Season 2 is expected to arrive on the company’s streaming platform in October, followed by Echo in November. 2024 also has several MCU TV projects on the schedule, including Ironheart, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, and Daredevil: Born Again. If there is a pull back, it likely won't be until after Phase 6.

These low scores could be a one off, as other Disney+ shows have successfully generated fan interest, but it could be an indicator of a sudden lack of interest in Marvel IP. Ant Man: Quantumania was a failure from a box office perspective, also attracting low Rotten Tomatoes scores, and box office in general hasn’t reached the heights of Pre-COVID numbers. The overwhelming success of the Barbie/Oppenheimer weekend could be an indicator audiences and critics are looking for something different, and the heyday of superhero dominance has passed. We will have to see what happens, as more MCU ventures are released.

Fans can see for themselves if Secret Invasion is deserving of its reception by checking it out with a Disney+ subscription.