Ryan Reynolds Admits The Deadpool Suit Has Saved Him 'From A Serious Hospital Event' Many Times, And Who Knew Filming Deadpool 3 Was So Intense?
My body aches just thinking about this.
Ryan Reynolds has been playing Wade Wilson a.k.a. Deadpool for some time now and, as a result, he’s pretty familiar with the ins and outs of the gig. That includes having to wear a somewhat form-fitting superhero costume. While squeezing into a spandex outfit for an upcoming Marvel movie may not be the funnest activity, it sounds like Reynolds’ suit has, at least, been useful. The fan-favorite actor revealed that the costume has saved him from a “serious hospital event” on many occasions. While discussing that, he also opened up about shooting the highly anticipated threequel, who knew filming it would be so intense?
The first trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine teased that the Merc with a Mouth is going to put through a lot of pain (as per usual). While the Canadian actor doesn’t do all of his own stunts as the red-and-black-suited antihero, he still does get in on some of the physically-demanding aspects of the job. As a result, it sounds like he’s grateful to have a durable costume. He recently chatted about his duds on the Yours Mine Away Podcast (as posted to YouTube) hosted by Wrexham A.F.C. goalkeeper Mark Howard. When Howard asked if the super suit is as durable as football (soccer) player’s uniform, the A-lister said the following:
To the naked eye, the costume honestly doesn’t seem all that protective, but it’s good to hear that’s not the case. If I were in Ryan Reynolds’ shoes, I’d certainly want to be protected as best as I could. I especially feel that when I think about some of the wild action sequences that he and the talented stunt performers have filmed across the first two films (which can be streamed with a Disney+ subscription). It sounds like the upcoming third installment also pushed the actor and his collaborators to their limits. Reynolds went on to discuss the highs and lows of working on the since-wrapped production, which was still filming at the time of the interview:
That sounds uncomfortable but, as a movie fan, I appreciate his aim to use real environments as opposed to only soundstages. That did lead to some complications, though, as more than a few spoilery set photos leaked. However, the leading man battled those by sharing some bonkers set pics of his own. That aside though, his efforts and this of his colleagues are definitely appreciated.
What’s now known about Deadpool & Wolverine is that it’ll see Wade Wilson ushered into the Marvel Cinematic Universe by way of the Time Variance Authority. As he seemingly travels through the multiverse, he encounters notable characters like Pyro and the film’s co-lead, Logan, who’s played by the returning Hugh Jackman. I’m both excited to see what kind of wild ride the titular heroes embark upon – and I’m glad that Ryan Reynolds didn’t have to make any trips to the hospital amid production.
Deadpool & Wolverine opens in theaters on July 26 as part of the 2024 movie schedule.
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend.
