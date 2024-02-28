Ryan Reynolds Admits The Deadpool Suit Has Saved Him 'From A Serious Hospital Event' Many Times, And Who Knew Filming Deadpool 3 Was So Intense?

Ryan Reynolds has been playing Wade Wilson a.k.a. Deadpool for some time now and, as a result, he’s pretty familiar with the ins and outs of the gig. That includes having to wear a somewhat form-fitting superhero costume. While squeezing into a spandex outfit for an upcoming Marvel movie may not be the funnest activity, it sounds like Reynolds’ suit has, at least, been useful. The fan-favorite actor revealed that the costume has saved him from a “serious hospital event” on many occasions. While discussing that, he also opened up about shooting the highly anticipated threequel, who knew filming it would be so intense?

The first trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine teased that the Merc with a Mouth is going to put through a lot of pain (as per usual). While the Canadian actor doesn’t do all of his own stunts as the red-and-black-suited antihero, he still does get in on some of the physically-demanding aspects of the job. As a result, it sounds like he’s grateful to have a durable costume. He recently chatted about his duds on the Yours Mine Away Podcast (as posted to YouTube ) hosted by Wrexham A.F.C. goalkeeper Mark Howard. When Howard asked if the super suit is as durable as football (soccer) player’s uniform, the A-lister said the following:

The Deadpool suit is really well armored. I could probably say there's 10-15 times the suit has saved me from a serious hospital visit. … No, for real. It's really well-structured, it's well-made. It's a feat of engineering as much as it is made for aesthetics. It's got that thick, kind of armored layer. It’s tight as hell.

To the naked eye, the costume honestly doesn’t seem all that protective, but it’s good to hear that’s not the case. If I were in Ryan Reynolds’ shoes, I’d certainly want to be protected as best as I could. I especially feel that when I think about some of the wild action sequences that he and the talented stunt performers have filmed across the first two films (which can be streamed with a Disney+ subscription ). It sounds like the upcoming third installment also pushed the actor and his collaborators to their limits. Reynolds went on to discuss the highs and lows of working on the since-wrapped production, which was still filming at the time of the interview:

I've never shot a Deadpool movie outside of the summer until this one. Hollywood went on strike, as you may have heard. So we shut down for many months. The movie's been boarded and written. I wrote huge chunks of it to take place in the summer, trying to shoot the movie in natural environments instead of a soundstage, so it's been hard to do it in the winter with seven hours of usable British daylight... But then those are the days I'm kind of grateful to be in the suit because it’s like for once I'm not sweating to death.

That sounds uncomfortable but, as a movie fan, I appreciate his aim to use real environments as opposed to only soundstages. That did lead to some complications, though, as more than a few spoilery set photos leaked. However, the leading man battled those by sharing some bonkers set pics of his own . That aside though, his efforts and this of his colleagues are definitely appreciated.

What’s now known about Deadpool & Wolverine is that it’ll see Wade Wilson ushered into the Marvel Cinematic Universe by way of the Time Variance Authority. As he seemingly travels through the multiverse, he encounters notable characters like Pyro and the film’s co-lead, Logan, who’s played by the returning Hugh Jackman. I’m both excited to see what kind of wild ride the titular heroes embark upon – and I’m glad that Ryan Reynolds didn’t have to make any trips to the hospital amid production.