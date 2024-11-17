Ryan Reynolds Had A Channing Tatum And Wesley Snipes-Related Fear Before Deadpool And Wolverine Was Out. It Would’ve ‘Kept Me Up At Night’ Too

Ryan Reynolds doesn't just play the Merc with the Mouth. He’s also the king of on-set secrets, as proven by his creative lengths to keep all those Deadpool and Wolverine cameos under wraps. While fans were thrilled to see Wesley Snipes (Blade), Channing Tatum (Gambit), Jennifer Garner (Elektra), and Dafne Keen (X-23) in the new Marvel movie, Reynolds admitted he was terrified about leaks, He even went as far as to say that those risks kept him “up at night,” and I would've been the same way.

In the recently released movie commentary (via Games Radar ), the Just Friends actor reveals how the production team worked to prevent major spoilers for Deadpool 3 from leaking during filming. He explained the team’s strategy, specifically when it came to one piece of intrusive technology:

I was so fucking scared that people would see [Wesley Snipes, Channing Tatum, Jennifer Garner, and Dafne Keen]. Genuinely, it kept me up at night… We managed to lock the area off enough and we had a plan in place if anyone saw a drone – because oftentimes they got images via drone. If anyone saw a drone, we would yell it out and basically everyone runs for cover. We never had to actually deploy that little tactic, but I lived in fear of this coming out.

While many productions go to elaborate lengths to keep spoilers locked down—think fake scripts or shooting decoy scenes—Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy opted for a much more straightforward (and somewhat hilarious) solution to shout “DRONE!” Now, that’s cost-effective. I can certainly understand Reynolds feeling so much pressure and, unfortunately, Sabertooth, Toad and more leaked.

In the same commentary, director Shawn Levy added his perspective, saying that the team decided to take the risk of filming on-location despite the increased chances of leaks. (Said method of production is what allowed the aforementioned cameos to be revealed.) The filmmaker shared:

If this were all on a soundstage, I promise you this wouldn’t feel as gritty and this real.

If you missed Deadpool & Wolverine 's wild box office success , know that the gamble paid off. Aside from a small marketing tease showing Dafne Keen in the final trailer , the production managed to keep the movie’s biggest surprises, like Wesley Snipes’ return as Blade and Channing Tatum's debut as Gambit, remained hidden until the film hit theaters.

Now that D&W has wrapped up its theatrical run, it’s clear that Ryan Reynolds’ efforts were worth the stress. The film delivered both the irreverence fans expected and some of the most shocking cameos the Marvel Cinematic Universe has ever offered.

And, while the superhero threequel might be in the rearview mirror, Reynolds has wasted no time diving back into his favorite fourth-wall-breaking antics. He recently reprised Deadpool for a video that advertised the film's streaming service debut. I'd say that the Canadian actor has earned a rest now that the movie is out in the world and, hopefully, he's getting back some of the sleep he missed out on while worrying.

