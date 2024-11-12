Ryan Reynolds Celebrated Deadpool And Wolverine’s Arrival On Disney+ With A Funny Video, And Of Course That Wild Popcorn Bucket Was Involved

Deadpool & Wolverine is the highest-grossing live-action movie of the year and while that means that a lot of people made their way to the theater, it’s a great day for fans or anybody who still hasn’t seen it because the movie is now available with a Disney+ subscription. And Deadpool is here to point out that it’s a great time to use your Wolverine popcorn bucket again.

Alongside the release of Deadpool & Wolverine was released an open-mouthed Wolverine popcorn bucket and a new promo for the Disney+ release of the film shared by Ryan Reynolds on Instagram, shows Deadpool and Blind Al sitting down to watch the movie and eating popcorn out of the bucket. Though Blind Al looks to be finding something more than popcorn. Check it out.

Ryan Reynolds jokes "Good luck putting this one back in the vault." A hilarious reference to the days of the Disney Vault, when Disney movies would only be released on home media for limited times before being pulled out of circulation.

Today it’s almost hilarious that there was once a time when fans were afraid that Disney might soften Deadpool. In the period between Disney buying Fox and Deadpool 3 being announced, many wondered if Disney would let Deadpool be Deadpool.

Whenever anybody at Disney or Marvel was asked the question they always insisted that Deadpool would remain a rated-R property, but there were still concerns that the family-friendly Disney company would have a problem with the Merc with a Mouth and specifically the stuff that comes out of that mouth.

We know now that certainly isn’t the case. Disney not only let Deadpool exist in his full R-rated glory, but it even produced a popcorn bucket with a wide open mouth. Following the release of the suggestive Dune popcorn bucket it was impossible to not get the reference. And now Disney is reminding us all that was a thing that existed.

While it is certainly a little strange to see Deadpool on Disney+, and the movies are certainly among the most mature on the streaming service, Disney made rated-R movies decades ago under the Touchstone and Hollywood Pictures banners, so it’s not that crazy that there is content on a Disney streaming service that includes words Mickey Mouse would never be allowed to say.

But of course, that other content isn’t nearly as front and center as Deadpool & Wolverine. The fact that this promo was made at all shows that Disney is fully embracing Deadpool. While all indications are that there likely won’t be a Deadpool 4, that doesn’t mean that Ryan Reynolds’ time in the mask is over. Considering how popular Deadpool still is, this is likely just the beginning. After all, we still need to know why Thor was crying.