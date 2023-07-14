Ryan Reynolds’ Latest Deadpool 3 Photo Pokes Fun At Wolverine’s Height, And Your Move Hugh Jackman

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a powerful force in the film world, and there are a number of highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies heading to theaters. Chief among them is Shawn Levy’s Deadpool 3 , which will finally bring the foul-mouthed titled character to the shared universe in a significant way. Production for the threequel is underway, with set photos helping to buoy excitement. And Ryan Reynolds ’ latest Deadpool 3 photo pokes fun at Wolverine’s height. Your move, Hugh Jackman !

Despite the WGA Strike (which was recently joined by SAG), production on Deadpool 3 has been moving forward. Ryan Reynolds recently revealed Hugh Jackman is rocking Wolverine’s signature yellow suit , which thrilled comic book fans out there. But per Reynolds’ faux feud with his co-star , he’s returned to talking smack. This time it’s about the height of Logan in the comics. Check it out, courtesy of Ryan Reynolds’ Threads account :

(Image credit: Threads)

Shots fired. Wolverine is notoriously short in the comics , coming in at just 5’3. By comparison Hugh Jackman is a looming 6’3. So while Reynolds’ post isn’t necessarily a dig at his co-star (for once), I have to wonder if the Greatest Showman actor will respond. After all, the internet has grown accustomed to the two throwing barbs at each other.

From the looks of it, the two A-listers are seemingly having a great time working together on Deadpool 3. Hugh Jackman recently shared a selfie rocking Wolverine’s signature hair, while set photos revealed a scene where Logan and Wade Wilson come to blows. Given both of their penchant for violence and healing abilities, it should be fascinating to see how their interactions play out. And those of us who have been watching the Marvel movies in order have been waiting a long time to see this all go down on the big screen.

While technically Deadpool made his MCU debut in a commercial with Korg, the upcoming threequel will finally allow him to step into the spotlight in the behemoth shared universe. Fans are eager to see how the Merc with the Mouth will factor into the shared universe, especially because Deadpool 3 is expected to be R-Rated . We’ll just have to wait to see how it all goes down, and exactly how Wolverine ends up joining in on the fun.

Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox allowed for beloved characters like Deadpool, the X-Men, and Fantastic Four to finally join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans have been patiently waiting to see mutants factor into the action, and Deadpool 3 is opening that door. Although there were some other hints along the way, including Ms. Marvel ’s finale twist . Hopefully an X-Men movie isn’t too far behind.