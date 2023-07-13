Hugh Jackman Shares Deadpool 3 Selfie Rocking Wolverine's Signature Hairdo

Production is currently underway for the long-awaited movie Deadpool 3, and that means Hugh Jackman is getting his claws out for his exciting return as Wolverine. After the first image that dropped from the set earlier this week showing Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool and Jackman’s Wolverine in the character’s iconic yellow suit , the latter actor has shared a selfie of himself rocking Logan’s signature hairdo.

Jackman took to Instagram this morning to share a photo of himself in a car (perhaps en route to set) with his hair and beard full Wolverine. Check it out:

Of course, the fans in the comment section instantly spotted it as the Wolverine haircut. It’s a very specific look for Hugh Jackman, and seeing the actor fully back in character is really making the impending return of Wolverine real. Jackman’s social media update comes just two days after Reynolds released a set photo of himself as Deadpool walking beside his Wolverine in a very comic-accurate yellow suit for the first time. Take a look:

(Image credit: Instagram)

Wow, it’s really coming together! The movie reportedly started rolling cameras at London’s Pinewood Studios back in May, and the upcoming Marvel movie expected to hit theaters during the early summer 2024 season. Seeing Hugh Jackman back as Wolverine is something we never thought would happen considering the character kicked the bucket in 2017’s Logan. But since Deadpool 3 comes as the MCU is opening the multiverse in recent movies, the filmmakers found a way for him to come back and not ruin or negate the Logan sendoff.

We’ve been noticing that Hugh Jackman has been growing back his beard in recent months, but it’s satisfying to see the actor fully as Wolverine in this selfie he posted to social media. Across the past few months, the actor has been taking fans along as he’s gotten back in Wolverine shape, between workout routines and logging epic “cheat meals” in between his surely healthy diet regime. As the Deadpool 3 production continues to progress, it's exciting to see more updates from Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds and such.

Along with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman teaming up for the first time as their Marvel characters, the Deadpool 3 cast is stacked, including news from last week that Jennifer Garner is reportedly joining the cast to play Elektra 20 years after first portraying the character in Daredevil alongside Ben Affleck’s Matt Murdock.

Deadpool 3 is set to be helmed by Shawn Levy, who has worked with Reynolds on his past two films, Free Guy and The Adam Project. Levy also worked with Hugh Jackman back in the day for Real Steel. Bring on the set photos, as they'll hold us over until Deadpool hits theaters on May 3, 2024.