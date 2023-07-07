Deadpool 3 Star Confirms The Movie’s Rating, Reveals A Big Change That Came From The MCU
Deadpool 3 marks the first entry of the franchise in the MCU.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always growing, and we’re currently in the midst of Phase Five. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is Shawn Levy’s Deadpool 3, which will finally bring the title character into the shared universe. And one of the franchise’s stars recently confirmed the movie’s rating, and revealed the big change that came from being a part of the MCU. Let’s break it all down.
Deadpool 3 is currently in the midst of filming, and a number of returning characters are set to appear alongside Ryan Reynolds. That includes Karan Soni, who will be playing Dopinder for the third time in the upcoming threequel. He recently spoke to ComicBook about his experience filming the upcoming blockbuster, where he shared the similarities and differences this time around. In Soni’s words:
Well, there you have it. Ever since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and its properties, fans have been worried about whether or not Ryan Reynolds’ franchise would still be R-rated. That discourse has continued as Deadpool 3 began filming, although Karan Soni’s comments might help quell any worries.
Soni’s comments to ComicBook come as he was promoting his role in Miracle Workers: End Times. Eventually the conversation turned to Deadpool 3, since he’s one of the lucky people who knows what’s happening on set. Although he did clarify that Marvel does things differently, especially related to the movie’s script. Or for him, the lack thereof. We all know how Marvel security is notoriously tight.
Later in that same interview, Karan Soni further spoke about his experience filming Deadpool 3 so far. He spoke highly of Ryan Reynolds, as well as director Shawn Levy who is helming his first installment in the ever-growing franchise. In his words:
Can this movie come out yet? Moviegoers have been waiting years for Deadpool 3 to finally come together, and it’s thrilling that production is underway, despite the ongoing WGA strike. There were some concerns about whether or not Ryan Reynolds would be permitted to improv, since he’s a member of the union. But regardless, the threequel is on the way.
Deadpool 3 is currently set to arrive in theaters on May 3rd, 2024. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
