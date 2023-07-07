Deadpool 3 Star Confirms The Movie’s Rating, Reveals A Big Change That Came From The MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always growing, and we’re currently in the midst of Phase Five. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is Shawn Levy’s Deadpool 3 , which will finally bring the title character into the shared universe. And one of the franchise’s stars recently confirmed the movie’s rating, and revealed the big change that came from being a part of the MCU. Let’s break it all down.

Deadpool 3 is currently in the midst of filming, and a number of returning characters are set to appea r alongside Ryan Reynolds. That includes Karan Soni, who will be playing Dopinder for the third time in the upcoming threequel. He recently spoke to ComicBook about his experience filming the upcoming blockbuster, where he shared the similarities and differences this time around. In Soni’s words:

I have begun working on that one, so I can say that it is the same as the other two. It's like hard R. There's a lot of that stuff. So it does not feel different. The only thing that, for me, is different is that I have not gotten the script this time. The other two, we did get it, it's a big difference, at least for me, the MCU part of it vs. the Fox/Marvel part of it. They're so strict. So I've only seen glimpses of what I'm in.

Well, there you have it. Ever since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and its properties, fans have been worried about whether or not Ryan Reynolds’ franchise would still be R-rated. That discourse has continued as Deadpool 3 began filming, although Karan Soni’s comments might help quell any worries.

Soni’s comments to ComicBook come as he was promoting his role in Miracle Workers: End Times. Eventually the conversation turned to Deadpool 3, since he’s one of the lucky people who knows what’s happening on set. Although he did clarify that Marvel does things differently, especially related to the movie’s script. Or for him, the lack thereof. We all know how Marvel security is notoriously tight .

Later in that same interview, Karan Soni further spoke about his experience filming Deadpool 3 so far. He spoke highly of Ryan Reynolds, as well as director Shawn Levy who is helming his first installment in the ever-growing franchise. In his words:

When I did some of the stuff, I saw some things that I didn't know were in the thing. I think, I would just say it this way: Ryan [Reynolds] doesn't need to do any of these movies unless he gets to do his version of it and he is such a star, and, I don't need to say this, a creative genius. He's taking this opportunity and really pushing everything and, definitely, he's doing a lot of cool stuff. I feel very optimistic about it. Him and [director] Shawn [Levy], they work so well together, that I think it will be really exciting for people to see how they take their collaborations that they've done, now successfully twice, in this new version and play in this massive sandbox with a lot of stuff. It is very, very exciting. I will not underestimate Ryan Reynolds.

Can this movie come out yet? Moviegoers have been waiting years for Deadpool 3 to finally come together, and it’s thrilling that production is underway, despite the ongoing WGA strike. There were some concerns about whether or not Ryan Reynolds would be permitted to improv , since he’s a member of the union. But regardless, the threequel is on the way.