Ryan Reynolds Is Promising Deadpool Isn't In Doctor Strange 2, But Can We Trust Him?

After Spider-Man: No Way Home really went there with the big cameos and character homecomings, naturally Marvel fans are expecting some secrets within Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, including the popular rumor that Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool will finally join the MCU in the upcoming Marvel movie . So, will he? The actor behind Wade Wilson has his answer.

Ryan Reynolds is currently promoting his upcoming Netflix adventure movie The Adam Project, where the actor appears alongside two Marvel stars (Zoe Saldaña and Mark Ruffalo). While speaking to Variety , Reynolds was asked about that rumored Deadpool involvement in Doctor Strange 2. Here’s how he responded:

I guess I’m not supposed to say anything about that, but I’m really not in the movie. I could be an unreliable narrator but I’m promising I’m not in the movie.

Hmmm. See, here’s what is going to trip us all up from now on when it comes to these rumors. When journalists ask these questions to actors and they don’t want to spoil a cool surprise, they can simply lie if they want to. Andrew Garfield certainly did so regarding Spider-Man: No Way Home for months leading up to the release .

For the time being, there isn’t any substantial evidence that Deadpool is in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness except for one fan spotting a potential Deadpool easter egg in the movie’s poster. We also know that Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool is going to join the MCU at some point, and a movie about the multiverse could be a good place for Wade Wilson to pop out of the former Fox universe and into Disney’s Marvel one.

In the latest Doctor Strange 2 trailer, the sequel seemed to tease the return of Patrick Stewart’s Charles Xavier towards the end, as fans heard his voice and a corner of his head. That character also hails from the Fox universe Deadpool was a part of, so Ryan Reynolds’ potential involvement in Multiverse of Madness isn’t completely out of left field.

But as you know, Marvel secrets are top secret, and if Ryan Reynolds is, in fact, in the movie, he’s most definitely going to stay tight lipped here. By my measure, this rumor could go either way at this point. Thankfully, we’re less than three months away from the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.