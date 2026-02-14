New Avengers: Doomsday Rumor Claims Deadpool And Wolverine Team Up Against A Hero For A Shocking Reason

Even with Avengers: Doomsday already boasting a sprawling ensemble cast, rumors continue to circulate about other actors who will appear in the upcoming Marvel movie. That includes Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, who finally got to have a proper team-up in the Marvel space for 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine. Now one of the latest Doomsday rumors claims that Logan and Wade Wilson are going to be fighting one of their fellow Marvel superheroes, and the reason why surprises me.

Take this with a grain of salt for now, but according to scooper MyTimeToShineHello (via ComicBookMovie), Deadpool and Wolverine will face off against Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man, who was last seen in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. Although it had previously been rumored that Wolverine and this version of Spidey would tussle, this latest update throws the Merc with the Mouth into the mix. Additionally, it’s mentioned that the reason they’re fighting is because Deadpool and Wolverine go to the universe where Maguire’s Peter Parker lives (i.e. the setting of the Sam Raimi-directed Spider-Man movies) to destroy it.

Now, you may be wondering why Wolverine and Deadpool would want to do this, or how these two would even go about accomplishing that. I can’t answer that second question, but as the beginning of the end of the MCU’s Multiverse Saga, it’s been repeatedly claimed that Avengers: Doomsday will see the emergence of multiple Incursions, just like what we saw in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Furthermore, it’s also been rumored lately that the X-Men universe we’re seeing in Doomsday has been the target of multiple Incursions, and those mutant characters have traveled to other universes and destroyed them to ward off the destruction of their own.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

I should note that the Wolverine and Deadpool we’ll likely see in Avengers: Doomsday, assuming that’s even accurate information, hail from the universe where the original X-Men movies took place. The X-Men universe that’s been talked about lately in regard to Doomsday, however, is a separate one where humanity and mutants allegedly live in a utopia, though it came at a cost. In other words, I’m not convinced that we’ll see Deadpool and Wolverine share screen time with the Professor X, Magneto and Cyclops we saw in the X-Men-focused Doomsday teaser, but I welcome being proven wrong.

But going back to their fight with Spider-Man, my guess for now is that the Web-Slinger is the anchor being of his universe. If he dies, then his universe will slowly die as a result, though it would take a Time Ripper device to accelerate that demise. As cool as it would be to see Wolverine and Deadpool fight Spider-Man, I expect that eventually they’ll come to an understanding and join forces. Marvel has delivered some shocking moments over the years, but I doubt the studio would go so far as to show Tobey Maguire’s Spidey being impaled by Wolverine’s claws or Deadpool’s swords.

We also evidently don’t have to worry about anything bad happening to Wolverine or Deadpool regardless of whether or not they appear in Avengers: Doomsday. Hugh Jackman is said to be in it for the long haul at Marvel, and Ryan Reynolds is reportedly developing a Deadpool/X-Men team-up movie. As for the near future, Doomsday opens in theaters on December 18, and Avengers: Secret Wars follows on December 17, 2027.