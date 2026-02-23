Hugh Jackman Just Made A Hilarious Wolverine Point After Having A Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Hair Day

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always expanding, thanks to new titles arriving in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Fans who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order were thrilled when Hugh Jackman reprised his role from the X-Men movies in Deadpool & Wolverine. And in a case of art imitating life, the Greatest Showman actor revealed that he recently woke up with Logan's signature pointy hair.

It's currently unclear when Jackman will once again play Wolverine in upcoming Marvel movies, but fans are hoping it happens sooner rather than later. While fans wait for information, the 57 year-old actor took to social media to share his wild hair day. Check it out below:

How funny is that? In both the X-Men comics and various movies and TV shows, Logan typically has his signature side spike hair. While Jackman has been styled that way for projects like Deadpool & Wolverine, it recently happened without him even trying. No wonder Danielle Radcliffe doesn't want to take on the role after him.

Jackman shared this image with his whopping 33.8 Million followers on Instagram, many of whom hyped him up in the comments section. Fans love his tenure as Wolverine, and are hoping that he pops up in the MCU sooner rather than later. More specifically, they want him to return in one of The Russo Brothers' next two Avengers movies.

Although he wasn't confirmed in the Avengers: Doomsday cast list, Marvel boss Kevin Feige did tease that more actors will appear. Case in point: Chris Evans' trailer returning as Steve Rogers. So there's a chance that we'll see Jackman in either Doomsday or its sequel Avengers: Secret Wars.

During the third Deadpool movie Ryan Reynolds' foul mouthed protagonist joked that his co-star would be playing the role of Logan until he's 90. And it does look like he's gearing up for a second run as the clawed mutant. Deadpool & Wolverine was a record breaking success at the box office, which was doubly significant since it came after box office bombs like The Marvels. As such, it seems logical that the studio would want to bring Jackman back sooner rather than later.

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds' faux feud was on full display in that movie, and it would make sene if the studio wanted to see more of Wade Wilson and Logan's R-rated relationship on the big screen. I'm just waiting on the Green Lantern actor to weigh in for the comment section of Jackman's post.

Hugh Jackman's tenure as Wolverine is currently streaming in it entirety over on Disney+. The next MCU movie hitting theaters is Spider-Man: Brand New Day July 31st as part of the 2026 movie release list. Hopefully we get news about another Logan appearance soon.