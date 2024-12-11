‘One Of The Best Feelings.’ Ryan Reynolds Recalled What It Was Like Bringing Wesley Snipes Back Into The MCU In Front Of Thousands Of Fans, And It Has Me In My Feels

Kicking off the 2024 movie schedule with a bang, Deadpool & Wolverine broke box office records and packed theaters with eager audiences. One of the main highlights of the raunchy superhero movie was all those killer cameos , and one in particular, the return of Wesley Snipes’s Daywalking vampire hunter, Blade. In a recent conversation with Andrew Garfield, Ryan Reynolds shared one particularly moving story about reintroducing the Demolition Man actor to Marvel fans at Comic-Con—a moment that left thousands in Hall H teary-eyed and cheering. Seriously, this hit me right in my feels.

In a chat with former Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield for Variety’s Actors on Actors series, the Merc with the Mouth performer recently discussed finding a way to honor the original vampire-slaying badass, and the result was nothing short of magical. The Just Friend’s star recalled the emotional moment:

One of the best feelings I’ve ever had is sitting in Hall H at Comic-Con and watching Wesley Snipes cross the frame and people are crying. They realize in an instant that they desperately missed this person, but they didn’t know they missed him.

For the uninitiated, Snipes’ portrayal of Blade in one of the best movies of the ’90s and early 2000s wasn’t just iconic—it was groundbreaking. As one of Marvel’s first successful ventures into live-action films, Blade laid the groundwork for the MCU’s multibillion-dollar empire. While Mahershala Ali is set to reboot the character for a new generation , Wesley Snipes paved the way for all upcoming superhero movies .

The White Men Can’t Jump star’s return wasn’t simply fan service; it was a reminder of the actor’s enduring legacy and how much he meant to audiences. Reynolds, who has mastered the art of balancing humor with heartfelt sincerity in the best of his movies , described the experience as a testament to the unique bond between fans and the characters they love.

What’s especially touching about the reflections of The Adam Project actor is how they align with his broader philosophy on filmmaking. As he shared with Garfield, his aim is to create “a complete experience instead of a commercial for another one.” This ethos has not only influenced his approach to Deadpool but also shaped the way he interacts with audiences, ensuring that every moment is meaningful and impactful. As a fan of film and superheroes, this is something I can wholeheartedly support.

With the MCU now fully embracing the multiverse and its rich history, Snipes’ return feels like a poetic nod to Marvel’s roots while looking ahead to its future. Fans are already buzzing about what’s next for Blade, Deadpool, and the growing tapestry of interconnected characters. But for now, Reynolds’ heartfelt story reminds us of why we love these movies in the first place: their ability to bring us together, evoke real emotion, and, sometimes, make us cry in a packed convention hall.

You can relive Blade’s emotional return to the big screen–thanks to Ryan Reynolds–by streaming Deadpool & Wolverine, which is now streamable with a Disney+ subscription .