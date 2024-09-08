Brisket Or Dogpool? Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman Had No Problem Taking Some Shots At Glen Powell's Twisters Pup

This summer marked the release of several major blockbuster films, which delighted moviegoers. Interestingly, the season also saw the rise of two canines who’ve captured the attention of the interwebs. One of them is Deadpool & Wolverine’s Peggy a.k.a. Dogpool, and the other is Brisket, who belongs to actor Glen Powell. While both doggos have had their time to shine, can they coexist in Hollywood? They probably can, but that didn’t stop D&W stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman from playfully taking shots at Powell’s pup.

While promoting their massive Marvel movie, faux rivals Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds were asked why Peggy should be the Dog of the Summer over Brisket. After being shown a photo of Brisket alongside a shirtless Glen Powell , the always-cheeky Reynolds first noted that there’s “a lot of nudity” happening with the pup. Reynolds then praised Peggy, before sharing his take on what sets her apart from her canine peer:

Peggy is, I just think, the most special little dog on the planet. … Brisket sounds really sweet and everything, but I feel like if you meet Peggy, you won’t fucking forget that.

The absolutely bonkers Deadpool dog was introduced to the world back in late 2023 via social media posts promoting D&W. A Dogpool Instagram account was even established to increase the hype for the unique-looking pup, who hails from the U.K. During the joint interview with EtalkCTV , Hugh Jackman also hyped up Peggy, even humorously referencing Glen Powel’s Twisters in the process:

And I know Brisket’s clearly been through a lot of like, tornadoes and twisters, but don’t fuck with Dogpool. Dogpool will take Brisket down.

Few would probably deny that Peggy has proven to be an awesome dog in her own right and can claim Deadpool & Wolverine’s box-office success. However, Brisket is certainly endearing as well. Glen Powell adopted the pupper to help him cope with his breakup from Gigi Paris, and the two have seemingly been inseparable since. The little white dog may not have the box office receipts like Peggy, but he does seem to have much of the Internet’s love. Though the pup didn’t appear in the movie, here are some pics of him on the Twisters set:

All in all, I think this town is big enough for two celebrity dogs and, personally, I’d love to see some kind of collaboration. Maybe Ryan Reynolds and/or Hugh Jackman can team up with Glen Powell to make it happen. I’m sure such a moment would take social media by storm. As for right now, though, amid the jokey shots that have been fired, let’s appreciate the merits of both fur babies.

Deadpool & Wolverine is still playing in theaters, and you can find Twisters in some cinemas and on digital platforms as well. Also, be sure to read up on other upcoming releases via the 2024 movie schedule .