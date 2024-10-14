Ryan Reynolds Reveals Original Deadpool 3 Ending Featured A Franchise OG’s Death, And I’m So Glad Plans Changed

There’s plenty to love about the billion-dollar hit Deadpool & Wolverine , including its bloody action, profane humor, wonderful character moments and impressive Marvel cameos . A standout sequences, though, occurs at the end of D&W, as Wade Wilson and Logan work together to stop the Time Ripper device. Both of the heroes ultimately survive the situation but, as it turns out, the ending could’ve been quite different. Ryan Reynolds shares that the original conclusion featured a franchise OG’s death. And I’m honestly glad plans changed.

Ryan Reynolds has been sharing sweet behind-the-scenes nuggets from D&W since the film was released as part of the 2024 movie schedule . This week, he took to Instagram to geek out about the music, specifically highlighting the use of Madonna’s hit song, “LIke A Prayer,” which plays during the Time Ripper sequence. While explaining how everything came together, Reynolds explained that another imposing X-Man – who’s appeared in all three Deadpool movies – was meant to bite the bullet:

I had Like A Prayer in my head for the 3rd Deadpool film since 2017. Before Wolverine entered the chat, It was largely gonna be the same *single shot, motion-control sequence I’d dreamed of, but my dance partner was originally COLOSSUS — who would have died in the preceding scene, launching Deadpool into a state of pure rage and revenge… all set to [Madonna’s] inspired and singular song, Like A Prayer. Obviously, Hugh joining changed the destiny for everyone. (And Colossus, along with his virginity, stayed intact)

As is, the scene is already emotionally charged, thanks in great part to the tune that plays over it. However, I’d imagine that fans would’ve still been in their feelings had Colossus been the one to hold hands with Wade and ultimately meet his demise. Ultimately, though, the scene works, and it seems the film’s co-leading man and producer is pleased with how it all played out. Check out his full post, which includes footage of the epic version of Madonna’s song being recorded as well as the Proposal actor’s praise for his colleagues:

When it comes to Colossus, he made his debut within the Deadpool franchise during its first installment, which was released in 2016. Throughout the series, the hero – whose real name is Peter Rasputin – only appeared in his metal form and served as something of a conscience for Wade Wilson. He also notably tried to recruit Wilson on behalf of the X-Men alongside Negasonic Teenage Warhead. Though Wade hasn’t always listened to the advice Rasputin has bestowed upon him, he remains one of the Merc with a Mouth’s friends.

The reasons given above are in great part why I would’ve been disappointed to see the fan-favorite metal X-Man go. I can certainly admit that it would’ve been a bold storytelling move and carried a considerable amount of emotional heft. Rasputin also would’ve received a hero’s death in the process. Still, I love the idea of the good-natured strongman sticking around and avoiding the grim reaper. The only downside to the story changes that followed Hugh Jackman’s decision to return as Wolverine is that they resulted in Peter having reduced screen time in the threequel, like some of the franchise’s other OGs.

I say all of that, though, as someone who greatly enjoyed Deadpool & Wolverine and appreciated the emotional beats that were hit upon. And, seriously, that “Like A Prayer” scene really hit hard and served its purpose accordingly. Now that Ryan Reynolds and his team are seeking Grammy consideration, we’ll see if the track that played over the (“Colossus-less”) scene manages to enter the awards mix.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now available to own on digital platforms and will be released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on October 22. You can also stream the first two films using a Disney+ subscription and read up on the vast amount of upcoming Marvel movies .