Hugh Jackman Has A Funny Nickname For Deadpool 3, And You Know Ryan Reynolds Will Hate It

This past September marked the realization of a dream for comic book fans as well as Ryan Reynolds. In a cheeky video, Reynolds confirmed that Hugh Jackman would return as Wolverine in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film Deadpool 3. Though they’ve yet to reveal any concrete plot details, the always-hilarious frenemies have been poking fun at each other in the name of their new flick. Jackman, for his part, just revealed that he has a funny nickname for the threequel, and you better believe that Reynolds will hate it.

If there’s anything we know about Hugh Jackman, it’s that he definitely likes to take the piss out of Ryan Reynolds whenever an opportunity presents itself. The fan-favorite X-Men actor did just that while chatting with People following a screening of his new movie, The Son. When asked about redonning the adamantium claws for Deadpool 3, the actor dropped some teases regarding how things are coming along. However, if you ask him, the Merc with a Mouth’s name shouldn’t be in the film's title. As he joked, that honor should go to his own beloved mutant:

We like to call it Wolverine 10. That's what I like to call it.

He isn’t exactly wrong in referencing the fact that he’s played James “Logan” Howlett in a plethora of films by this point. And if you want to get technical, the actor has already appeared as the character in 10 movies at this point. But this is, in actuality, Wade Wilson’s third film, so he technically deserves that top billing. Don’t let the Australian actor’s comments here fool you, though, as he’s definitely excited about the notion of Wolverine and Wilson “punching the shit out of each other the whole time.” Getting a bit more serious about what’s to come, the Prestige alum said:

All jokes aside, I'll probably have more fun on this movie than any other I've ever done.

I can already see the cavalcade of non-spoilery BTS photos that both Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman will share before, during and after the movie shoot. Speaking of spoilers, it’s honestly hard to believe that Jackman’s casting didn’t leak before the big announcement. Director Shawn Levy personally shouted out Stranger Things (on which he’s served as a director and EP for years now) for training him in the art of not spilling the beans.

As previously alluded to, his two leading men are keeping their mouths shut as well, despite hilariously trying to answer our burning questions about Deadpool and Wolverine in one hilarious video. It’s been fun to see the evolution of the two stars’ personal relationship over the years, which has been filled with clever jabs. But deep down, they actually share a unique friendship and, with that, they'll likely have a great time making the superhero movie.

Nevertheless, don’t assume that that level of personal respect will keep Hugh Jackman from referring to the movie as Wolverine 10 all throughout production. I personally welcome that joke and hope that Ryan Reynolds weighs in on with a witty response sooner rather than later.