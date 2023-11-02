Scarlett Johansson's Lawyer Speaks Out After Marvel Star Files Another Lawsuit Involving Black Widow

Actress Scarlett Johansson is one of the most bankable stars in the entertainment industry, and is perhaps best known for playing Natasha Romanoff/ Black Widow in the MCU. Those of us who have been watching the Marvel movies in order know that there's also been some controversies, especially related to her solo movie. Johansson's Lawyer recently spoke out after the Marvel star filed another suit involving Black Widow. And this time it's not aimed at the studio.

Years ago Johansson sued Disney over the release of the Black Widow movie, with the actress seemingly taking a big pay cut when the movie was released simultaneously on Disney+ and theaters. But now there's another lawsuit happening, this time related to ScarJo's likeness being utilized via Artificial Intelligence. Let's break it all down.

What Is The Video That’s Gotten ScarJo’s Team In A Tizzy?

Variety broke the story about the new Black Widow lawsuit that Scarlett Johansson is involved in. She's taking legal action against an application named Lisa AI: 90s Yearbook & Avatar. She appeared in an advertisement for the app, which recycled and edited footage from a behind the scenes video from the set of Black Widow. The 38 year-old actress reportedly took great umbrage with her likeness being used, as she's not an actual spokesperson for the application. This is just the latest example of artificial intelligence being a great concern to the entertainment industry. And ScarJo is understandably fighting back.

In the advertisement for the app, it starts with footage from a video Scarlett Johansson promoting Black Widow. But then it's edited, and audio that sounds a lot like the actress urges folks to use Lisa AI. And since she didn't actually endorse the application, Johansson and her team have taken legal action.

What Scarlett Johansson’s Lawyer Has Said

Johansson is clearly not too pleased about her likeness being used (and altered) against her will by Lisa AI. A number of celebs have been facing similar issues lately, some of which are suing in order to establish legal precedence against the use of artificial intelligence. The Her actress' lawyer Kevin Yorn issued a short statement about the lawsuit, which reads:

We do not take these things lightly. Per our usual course of action in these circumstances, we will deal with it with all legal remedies that we will have.

That certainly sounds serious. Given Johansson's resources, one has to assume that being sued by the Avenger would not be a pleasant experience. Only time will tell how this legal situation shakes out, but the stakes definitely feel high. So while Natasha died in Avengers: Endgame, Johansson's Black Widow continues to make headlines.

It should be interesting to see how things ultimately shake out in this case. While Johansson has put the MCU behind her, some fans are still hoping she returns in another upcoming Marvel movie. And funny enough, it was recently revealed that Marvel is toying with the idea of bringing back the OG Avengers. But smart money says it would a majorly expensive choice, especially trying to get ScarJo, RDJ, and Chris Evans to return.

Johansson's tenure in the MCU is currently streaming with a Disney+ subscription.