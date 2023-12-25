See An Amazing Rundown Of The Trash Talking Marvel Actors Have Done About DC During Interviews

Ah yes, the Marvel vs. DC narrative . The discourse pitting two of the biggest superhero comic book publishing companies in the world against each other dates back to the early 1900s. That has continued in Hollywood in recent years with Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe and Warner Bros. DC Extended Universe. With the latest entry from the list upcoming superhero movies -- Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom -- now in theaters, let’s take a look at this incredible rundown of Marvel actors trash talking their “rivals” over the years.

While there certainly has to be a version of DC actors doing the same in the works, this compilation of Marvel stars -- compiled from years' worth of footage -- taking their best dig at the DC universe is hilarious. Check out the YouTube clip below:

Of course, a lot of their quips more specifically have to do with journalists and such stoking the flames over the years. In that opening clip taken from a comic convention, a panel moderator is the one who brought up the cast fighting the Justice League, before Sebastian Stan hilariously responded with “Who is that?” And, you can see the absolute doneness on Chris Evans' face when he was asked about Captain America: Civil War and Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, which opened two months apart in 2016. He initially answered with an “ugh,” likely because he was asked a lot about it during that press tour.

I especially love Tom Holland’s funny impression of Batman, but there’s a lot to unpack here otherwise. It seems like during most instances, the conversation leads into the Marvel stars hyping up their co-stars, such as when Scarlett Johansson reminds everyone their side has The Hulk and Chris Hemsworth, while Anthony Mackie says they have Chris Evans. One time Hemsworth also said that he was all good with the two studios working together on a movie, but he couldn’t stop himself from saying the Avengers would probably win if they were pitted against DC characters on the big screen.

Seeing Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan try to set up a time and place for Marvel and DC to duke it out somehow is a fun, too. However, the absolute best one has to be the late Stan Lee doing an impression of how Superman flies. All and all, we expect the two comic book publishers to be pitted against each other one way or another for a long time, because they are both the best at what they do!

As far as movies go, Marvel most definitely has a leg up thus far, especially as Aquaman 2 reviews have not been favorable for the DCEU . However, Disney's superhero brand did notch its weakest performance during an opening weekend to date when The Marvels opened in November.

All in all, while moments like the ones in the video above happen, there doesn't seem to be any bad blood between the two comic book companies. The fans of both entities may have their disagreements, but the stars and corporations themselves seem to really be on good terms (even if they poke fun at each other here and there).