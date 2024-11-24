Shang-Chi 2: Everything We Know So Far About The Marvel Sequel

Shang-Chi 2 is among the more mysterious upcoming Marvel movies. It has been confirmed that the project is in development, with notable talent attached, but it’s a project that remains in a somewhat nebulous state. It’s a film that seems to be a bit in the background as machinations are being made with the future of the Marvel movie timeline – but it is happening, and there are key details to know.

When will we see Shang-Chi 2? Who is presently attached to direct and star? What will it be about? We’ve put together this guide to answer or at least attempt to answer all of those questions. As more is revealed about the project, we’ll continue to do updates, and we’ll keep our fingers crossed that it develops as one of the best Marvel movies yet.

(Image credit: Disney)

At the time of this article’s publication, there are six upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies that have release dates between now and summer 2027. Unfortunately, Shang-Chi 2 is not one of them. It will certainly not be part of the 2025 slate, which sees Captain America: Brave New World released in February, Thunderbolts* arriving in May, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps hitting theaters in July.

The 2026 calendar includes Avengers: Doomsday making its debut in May and the untitled Spider-Man 4 swinging to the big screen in July (the latter presents complications that I will further explain later). It’s presently unlikely that Shang-Chi 2 will end up with a release date before the premiere of Avengers: Secret Wars in May 2027.

The Cast Of Shang-Chi 2

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

You can’t really make a Shang-Chi movie without Shang-Chi, right? For principally that reason, it feels completely safe to say that the untitled Shang-Chi 2 will once again feature the talents of the charismatic Canadian Simu Liu. After being officially announced in the role at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, Liu made his debut as the hero in 2021’s Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings. That adventure saw him endure a chaotic reunion with his very special family and inherit the blockbusters’ titular weapon: which give him immense power and basically make him an immortal.

As for who else will appear in Shang-Chi 2… that’s a question without an answer. It would seem like a safe bet that the sequel will see the return of Shang-Chi’s best friend Katy, who was played by Awkwafina, but that has not yet been confirmed.

The Director Of Shang-Chi 2

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

How do we know that Shang-Chi 2 is a thing? We can trace the project’s origin back to December 2021 – just a few months after the release of Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings. The film had been a success despite debuting as theaters were just returning to business after the COVID-19 shutdown, and that success was rewarded with director Destin Daniel Cretton getting an offer to direct the sequel. Since then, however, Marvel has seemingly kept the project on the backburner, with focus going to the on-the-way blockbusters mentioned earlier as well as the numerous upcoming Marvel TV shows.

Here’s where things get a bit tricky, however: the talent of Destin Daniel Cretton is clearly recognized within the scope of everything that’s going on behind the scenes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and since Shang-Chi was announced in December 2021, he’s had multiple other intra-franchise opportunities. Prior to the whole film being cancelled, Avengers: Kang Dynasty had him attached as director (he parted ways with the project in November 2023). Since then, he has been given the keys to the future of the Spider-Man series. After Jon Watts took the helm of Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home, Cretton is now set to take the helm of Spider-Man 4 starring Tom Holland.

Whether or not this increases the odds of Shang-Chi making some kind of appearance in Spider-Man 4 is a subject to be debated among fans, but it’s otherwise hard to see it as good news for those looking forward to the next solo Shang-Chi adventure, as making Spider-Man 4 will surely occupy Destin Daniel Cretton’s entire 2025 calendar and most of 2026.

How Does Shang-Chi Fit Into The Future Of The Marvel Cinematic Universe?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

In 2021, Shang-Chi had the distinction of being the first major new hero introduced on the big screen in the wake of Avengers: Endgame. Given the incredible powers that he has thanks to the Ten Rings, he should be an important ally in the battle against any major upcoming villains – and we’re not yet forgetting about the tease in the end credits of Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings that suggested the titular ancient weapon was somehow being used as a beacon (as for who it’s contacting/who is contacting it, we do not presently know).

Given all of that, there is every expectation that Shang-Chi will be part of the fighting force for good that ultimately organizes in the upcoming movies Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars… but nothing about either of those films casting-wise has been confirmed beyond Robert Downey Jr. playing the role of Victor von Doom a.k.a. Doctor Doom.

How To Watch Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Has reading all about Shang-Chi 2 now given you the desire to go revisit Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings? Good news: like all Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbusters, it’s an exceptionally easy movie to find and watch. If you’re a physical media collector, you can pick up a copy of the film on 4K UHD, which also includes a Blu-ray and digital copy. If you have a Disney+ subscription, you can watch it right now with just a few clicks, and if not, you can find the film available to rent or purchase from online outlets including Amazon, Fandango At Home, Apple and Google Play.

That wraps up everything we presently know about Shang-Chi 2, but stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for all of the latest updates about the project.