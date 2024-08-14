Shawn Levy Showed Off A Fun Marvel Easter Egg In Deadpool And Wolverine, But I'm More In My Feels Over Him Talking About That Last Shot

Spoilers ahead for Deadpool & Wolverine.

Those fans who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have seen a few missteps, but the MCU is back on top. Deadpool & Wolverine broke records when it was released at the box office, and has been a hit with critics and audiences alike. While folks are waiting to see when they'll be able to stream the blockbuster with a Disney+ subscription, more information and hidden easter eggs from Deadpool 3 are being revealed. Case in point: director Shawn Levy showed off a fun Marvel easter egg in, but I'm more in my feels over him talking about that last shot.

Prior to its release, Deadpool & Wolverine was the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie in years. It really delivered upon hitting theaters, with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's faux feud on full display. Deadpool 3's credits offered a tribute to 20th Century Fox, but it appears that the final shots of the film itself are what Levy is proud of. He shared an Instagram post revealing a fun easter egg from the final scene in Wade's apartment, along with an emotional message. As he put it:

A post shared by Shawn Levy (@slevydirect) A photo posted by on

How fun is that? The cast of Deadpool 3 was eating pizza and getting their happy ending in the final scene, after the multiverse was saved by Wade and Logan. It turns out that the pizza box referenced Kevin Feige by name, which is yet another fun easter egg that Levy and company included in the movie. After all, Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld got his own tongue-in-cheek shop during the epic battle against the Deadpool Corps. And while the threeuel is full of jokes, Levy clearly cares a great deal about the movie... including its ending. I'm not crying, you're crying.

Of course, the real emotional message of this post is about how proud Shawn Levy is of Deadpool & Wolverine's final shot. After seeing Wade and his friends (plus Logan and X-23) relaxed and eating pizza as one big happy family, the camera pans to Deadpool and Wolverine's masks on display. The relationship between those two characters is the crux of the movie (and its title), so the shot of their masks is a fitting end. And it's something that Levy is super proud of.

Given how huge Deadpool 3 has been, fans are wondering if Shawn Levy will be back to direct another installment in the MCU. What's more, those same fans are expecting Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds to appear again in a future project like Avengers: Doomsday. As always, the studio is keeping its plans close to the chest for now, but it seems logical that Levy, Jackman, and Reynolds are all going to be major factors into the MCU.

Deadpool & Wolverine is in theaters now, and Captain America: Brave New World will follow suit on February 14th. In the meantime, check the 2025 movie release dates.