After Avengers 5 Rumors Swirled Around Shawn Levy, He Weighed In On Future With Marvel

Those who’ve watched the Marvel movies in order surely know that a vast array of directors have brought their talents to the studios’ interconnected cinematic universe. Veteran filmmaker Shawn Levy is one of the latest people to helm such a production, as he held down directing duties on the greatly anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine . Last month, fans were under the impression that Marvel Studios appreciated his work, as sources alleged that Levy was in the running for Avengers 5. That was never officially confirmed, though now Levy himself is at least addressing whether he sees himself sticking with the superhero brand.

What Did Shawn Levy Say About The Marvel Rumors That Swirled Around Him?

In June, it was reported that the Cheaper by the Dozen director was simply in negotiations to helm the fifth Avengers flick, which was previously subtitled The Kang Dynasty. It was also noted, though, that the filmmaker wouldn’t absolutely commit to the project and that Marvel Studios was holding meetings with other directors because of that. Shawn Levy was asked about the ever-churning rumor mill while walking the red carpet at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere. The ever-conscientious Levy shared some reasonable thoughts on the subject:

Well, I definitely read those reports too because I also have the internet, but I've read a lot of reports. What I'll say is I've had my head down for a long time making this movie. It's been an incredibly gratifying experience and it seems to be one that was equally gratifying for Marvel. So, without committing to any details, I won't be surprised if Marvel and I aren't done with each other.

So that’s not a definitive, “Yes, I’m going to direct another Marvel Cinematic Universe film” that he shared with EW . However, it’s also not a, “No, the chances of me teaming up with the studio again are slim.” If anything, he does sound optimistic about the possibility of working with producer Kevin Feige and co. again at some point down the road. It honestly makes sense as to why the Canadian director would likely remain in the fold.

By all accounts, the Adam Project helmer enjoyed working with Kevin Feige and the other bigwigs at Marvel and vice versa. Not only that but, so far, Deadpool & Wolverine reactions have been highly positive. So it may behoove Feige and his team to keep the Free Guy alum within their stable of talent as they previously did with the likes of James Gunn, Joe & Anthony Russo and Ryan Coogler. And, quite frankly, I think Shawn Levy could direct one of a variety of future MCU productions, regardless of whether it’s the embattled Avengers 5.

How Much Is Known About Avengers 5’s Development At This Point?

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty was officially announced by Kevin Feige at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. Since then, the superhero team-up flick has seen its share of setbacks. Shortly after the movie was confirmed to be in the works, it was reported that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ Destin Daniel Cretton had signed on to direct. And, by September 2023, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania scribe Jeff Loveness was attached to write it. The film would take a step back in November 2023 when Cretton exited, and sources later revealed that Loveness would no longer be penning the script.

In November 2023, Loki writer Michael Waldron was tapped for the production though, by July 2024, Waldron reportedly exited as well, marking another Avengers 5 setback. That same month, however, it was also reported that the Russo Brothers would direct both that movie andt the sixth film in the franchise. That’s yet to be confirmed, but it could end up being announced at SDCC 2024 this month.

Even if Shawn Levy doesn’t end up helming a film involving Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, the notion of him directing another MCU feature (or even a TV show) isn’t too far-fetched. Of course, Marvel would have to work around his schedule, as the director has a few notable productions on the docket. That includes the Star Wars movie he recently dropped an update on. Ultimately, we’ll just have to wait and see if there’s another superhero-centric directing gig in Levy’s future.

You can check out the filmmaker’s first foray into the MCU when Deadpool & Wolverine – one of the biggest 2024 movie schedule entries – opens in theaters on July 26!