She-Hulk's Jameela Jamil Reveals Nightmare Injury She Suffered While Filming, And No Thank You

We are now only a couple of days away from the long-awaited premiere of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law , which will see Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany lead the way in the first official half-hour comedy that Disney+ subscribers can watch from the MCU. Maslany’s Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk will be joined by an impressive number of returning characters known well to fans who’ve watched Marvel's previous big and small screen entries, but she will also be joined by villainous newcomer Titania , as played by The Good Place’s Jameela Jamil. However, Jamil has revealed that she had to endure a nightmare injury while working on She-Hulk’s fight scenes, and this experience would be a definite NO THANK YOU from me.

What Nightmare Injury Did Jameela Jamil Get While Filming She-Hulk?

While we still don’t know exactly how some of the pieces of this show will fit together, like the specifics of Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock/Daredevil showing up in She-Hulk , we do know that this series is set to deliver lots of the good, old-fashioned superhero action that we’ve all come to know and love from the MCU. This means that the stars participated in a lot of fight scenes, including Jameela Jamil. But, while recently chatting to Entertainment Tonight about her action-packed work in She-Hulk, Jamil spoke about getting banged up while working on those stunts, and in one very painful-sounding and unexpected way:

Oh, I did it all! I did it all. I was hurting in places that I really didn't know exist. Like, you'll probably have to bleep this out, but I pulled a muscle in my asshole. I didn't know that was possible!

Oh. Oh…noooooooooo. No. No. NO THANK YOU!!! My sweet goodness, how does this even work? I mean, we have muscles pretty much everywhere, so it makes sense that one would be able to pull one in one’s, um, asshole. And, I’m not a doctor, but it does seem like a very specific motion or set of motions would need to be played out for such an injury to occur. As Jamil noted, she didn’t even know that such a thing was possible (she is also, for the record, not a doctor, so we have that in common), which is likely true for most of us.

As much as I’m eager to see how She-Hulk ’s CGI looks when we get to watch the full show, and to get a look at returning characters like Wong and Abomination , I now just have lots of questions about what happens when one pulls an asshole muscle. First of all, Jamil said she pulled “a” muscle, making it sound like there’s more than one. Is there more than one? Also, what specifically did she do that led to said (probably extremely) painful pulling? Did this happen during general training, or as they were filming a particular scene? Will we (oh dear God in heaven) be able to tell when it happened in the show?!

How, for that matter, did Jamil know what muscle she pulled? WHAT HAPPENED AFTER, YOU GUYS? Did a doctor have to look in there? Did Jamil have to endure a butt X-ray situation? You know how if you break a bone or pull a (regular) muscle, sometimes there’s an audible pop? Did…did Jameela Jamil’s asshole make a noise when she pulled it?!?! (For the record, NO, I will not be Googling any of these answers. My laptop is already on its last leg and I do not need it to spontaneously combust while I’m trying to work.)

I just do not feel good about any of this, OK? I can only imagine that Jamil is still gleefully promoting She-Hulk because Marvel makes you sign some kind of release so that if you get hurt while training/filming you can’t sue. Honestly, if this was me, I’d be somewhere wearing whatever medical apparatus one wears when one pulls an asshole muscle and yelling (as loudly as my injured asshole would allow) about the grievous injury done to my person and mental state. So, you know, good on Jameela Jamil for, uh, pulling through and being able to talk about her trauma so openly. I’m sure the pain was (somewhat) worth it!

We can all see how Jameela Jamil bravely fought through her injury when She-Hulk: Attorney at Law hits Disney+ on August 18.