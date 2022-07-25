She-Hulk's Jameela Jamil Secretly Went To Comic-Con As Another Beloved Green Icon, And The Pictures Are So Much Fun

The cast of Marvel Studios and Disney+’s upcoming series She-Hulk was pretty busy during their trip to San Diego Comic-Con 2022, with the release of the new trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law keeping fans pumped for the impending debut. However, in the midst of doing promotions for the new show, star Jameela Jamil managed to sneak away onto the show floor and have some fun of her own dressed as a different fan-favorite green character: Luigi!

The Good Place actress is set to portray Titania, the arch enemy of Tatiana Maslany’s titular attorney at law. And as the cast promoted the series at SDCC 2022, Jamil took to Twitter to share her Comic-Con experience as a very familiar plumber:

Wanted to join in with everyone at Comicon today so went in disguise as Mario and Luigi with my pal. Plumb and Plumber. Comicon is the actual happiest place on earth. pic.twitter.com/NCOeL6rXqAJuly 24, 2022 See more

Comic-Con is definitely a busy time for stars of many major projects, as they do tons of interviews and panels to promote upcoming projects, especially Marvel stars with big announcements. So it’s nice to see that in the midst of doing work for She-Hulk, Jameela Jamil was able to peel away for a bit and have some fun with one of her friends. Sure, she was dressed as another beloved green icon instead of herself, but she made it work, and fans can be happy that she shared the pics! She even had time to grab some light reading with She-Hulk comics.

Stars at Comic-Con are known to dress up and briefly abandon their SDCC duties just to experience the convention as a fan. With this being the first in-person SDCC since 2019, it’s not surprising that more would be willing to go onto the show floor and look around. From the looks of Jameela Jamil’s pictures, she had a blast.

Surprises kept coming for She-Hulk fans at Comic-Con, as a new trailer for the series revealed the return of Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock following his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home. It’s not known how much he will be in the series, but luckily, Marvel also announced a new series with Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio in Daredevil: Born Again that will be 18 episodes long.

Meanwhile, despite concerns over She-Hulk’s CGI, fans seem to be plenty excited for this new story to be told about a fan-favorite character from the comics, not to mention the return of Mark Ruffalo’s Professor Hulk. There are definitely some Marvel characters that need to appear on She-Hulk, but for now, we’ll just have to look forward to Matt Murdock and Hulk to help out the MCU’s newest attorney.

