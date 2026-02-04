‘I Felt Quite Exposed.’ Chris Hemsworth Gets Candid About Forming His Early Public Persona All Around Thor
Chris Hemsworth tried to be as much like Thor as possible early on.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Chris Hemsworth has played Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for 15 years, and it’s the character he’ll likely always be remembered for by fans. The role obviously was huge for Hemsworth himself as it made him incredibly successful, but the actor admits that the God of Thunder was more than just a part to play on the set, as it actually influenced the way he presented himself to the public.
The original Thor movie was likely a lot of people’s first exposure to Chris Hemsworth as an actor, at least in the States. Many people likely assumed that the strong and confident character he played on screen was something like the person he really was because when he gave interviews, he portrayed that same power. However, Hemsworth tells The Guardian that version of him was simply what he felt he needed to be. He explained…
Chris Hemsworth admits to dealing with anxiety and panic attacks early in his career, something other Avengers stars have also revealed. He wasn’t nearly as confident about his abilities as an actor. However, by playing Thor and characters like him, he could pretend to be more confident.
Part of playing a god is looking like one, and Chris Hemsworth said that he found safety in the physical transformation of Thor because it gave people the impression that he was confident, even though that was far from the case. He continued…
Over the years, Chris Hemsworth has achieved more actual confidence, which has allowed him to be more willing to play characters who appear more vulnerable. His new film, Crime 101, he says, had him feeling far more “exposed,” which was very much what he wanted. He said...
Chris Hemsworth owes a great deal to Thor, though how much longer he’ll be playing the character remains uncertain. He’s one of the few original Avengers who are still going, but many fans are already wondering if the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday might be the last adventure for the god of thunder.
Whatever the future holds for Chris Hemsworth or Thor, it seems clear the actor has found some of the confidence he was lacking, so much so that he's willing to not show it on screen.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.