‘I Felt Quite Exposed.’ Chris Hemsworth Gets Candid About Forming His Early Public Persona All Around Thor

Chris Hemsworth has played Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for 15 years, and it’s the character he’ll likely always be remembered for by fans. The role obviously was huge for Hemsworth himself as it made him incredibly successful, but the actor admits that the God of Thunder was more than just a part to play on the set, as it actually influenced the way he presented himself to the public.

The original Thor movie was likely a lot of people’s first exposure to Chris Hemsworth as an actor, at least in the States. Many people likely assumed that the strong and confident character he played on screen was something like the person he really was because when he gave interviews, he portrayed that same power. However, Hemsworth tells The Guardian that version of him was simply what he felt he needed to be. He explained…

The character you see in interviews, and the presentation of myself over the last two decades working in Hollywood, it’s me – but it’s a creation too. It’s what I thought people wanted to see.

Chris Hemsworth admits to dealing with anxiety and panic attacks early in his career, something other Avengers stars have also revealed. He wasn’t nearly as confident about his abilities as an actor. However, by playing Thor and characters like him, he could pretend to be more confident.

Part of playing a god is looking like one, and Chris Hemsworth said that he found safety in the physical transformation of Thor because it gave people the impression that he was confident, even though that was far from the case. He continued…

I felt like, ‘OK, cool, no one can f-ck with me.’ Playing a god became a safety net. It fooled people into thinking I was that confident, that certain.

Over the years, Chris Hemsworth has achieved more actual confidence, which has allowed him to be more willing to play characters who appear more vulnerable. His new film, Crime 101, he says, had him feeling far more “exposed,” which was very much what he wanted. He said...

I felt quite exposed in this role. I wasn’t able to hide behind a vocal quality or posture the way I could with Thor and these larger characters. It was about doing the opposite.

Chris Hemsworth owes a great deal to Thor, though how much longer he’ll be playing the character remains uncertain. He’s one of the few original Avengers who are still going, but many fans are already wondering if the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday might be the last adventure for the god of thunder.

Whatever the future holds for Chris Hemsworth or Thor, it seems clear the actor has found some of the confidence he was lacking, so much so that he's willing to not show it on screen.